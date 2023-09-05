Sea of Stars DLC is already in the works

Sabotage Studios has confirmed that free Sea of Stars DLC content is already in the works.

It was first announced back in 2020 via the studio's Kickstarter campaign that the team would be developing additional content in the form of free DLC once the base game was released. Now, after only one week since the game's release, it's been officially confirmed that the Sea of Stars DLC is currently in development (via Nintendo Life and Radio Canada).

Titled Throes of the Watchmaker, game director Thierry Boulanger has said that the DLC is being handled by one half of the studio, while the other half focuses on the studio's next project.

Although we don't know exactly what the DLC will entail, the Kickstarter page does provide some information about the direction it will be taking, with Sabotage stating that it will be a "fully-fledged side-adventure."

It will also demand "multiple months of dev, which would expand even more on the world of Sea of Stars and provide additional insight on the narrative overarching all of our games."

Sea of Stars is a turn-based RPG inspired by classics that defined the JRPG genre and is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The game also received a rare day-one release on PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass and is available to grab for free for those subscribed to the respective services.

We gave the game a four out of five stars, and in our Sea of Stars review, our own Cat Bussell said the game "takes you on a wholesome adventure full of laughs, danger, and twists. Borrowing mechanics from a wide range of genres, Sea of Stars is more than the sum of its parts, though it is slightly hampered by its relatively dull protagonists and lack of character customization."

If you're looking for something similar, check out our list of the best JRPGs, as well as our top picks for the best single-player games for playing solo.