RoboCop: Rogue City has 'exceeded our expectations' says Nacon CEO

RoboCop: Rogue City had Nacon’s best ever game launch, it’s been confirmed, with the publisher’s CEO Alain Falc hailing the game's success as a “genuine feat.”

The first-person shooter (which was developed by Teyon) released earlier this month, and lets players step into the shoes of the titular cyborg law enforcer in a story that takes place after the events of the second RoboCop movie.

According to a new press release, as well as earning 92% positive reviews on Steam, Rogue City also managed to accumulate 435,000 players in its first two weeks and rack up a total of 2.7 million active game sessions. All in all, Falc said that the FPS has “exceeded our expectations.”

“RoboCop: Rogue City has exceeded our expectations, and achieved a genuine feat as far as Nacon is concerned,” Falc said in a statement. “We are really proud to have been able to work with the studio Teyon on this game created by and for RoboCop die-hards. We would also like to thank MGM for the trust they placed in us throughout this collaboration, as well as all the players who have contributed to making this release such a great success.”

Rogue City’s critical reception has been generally positive, too, with an average score of 72 across all platforms (PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5) on Metacritic at the time of writing.

Here at TRG, our Editor-in-Chief Jake Tucker gave the PC version four out of five stars, and wrote: “RoboCop: Rogue City is low-budget and wonky in places, but the art direction will make you feel like you’re in the movies, and the gore-soaked shootouts offer a retro first-person shooter experience not to be missed.”