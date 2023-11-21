RoboCop: Rogue City has 'exceeded our expectations' says Nacon CEO
Definitely not a RoboFlop
RoboCop: Rogue City had Nacon’s best ever game launch, it’s been confirmed, with the publisher’s CEO Alain Falc hailing the game's success as a “genuine feat.”
The first-person shooter (which was developed by Teyon) released earlier this month, and lets players step into the shoes of the titular cyborg law enforcer in a story that takes place after the events of the second RoboCop movie.
According to a new press release, as well as earning 92% positive reviews on Steam, Rogue City also managed to accumulate 435,000 players in its first two weeks and rack up a total of 2.7 million active game sessions. All in all, Falc said that the FPS has “exceeded our expectations.”
“RoboCop: Rogue City has exceeded our expectations, and achieved a genuine feat as far as Nacon is concerned,” Falc said in a statement. “We are really proud to have been able to work with the studio Teyon on this game created by and for RoboCop die-hards. We would also like to thank MGM for the trust they placed in us throughout this collaboration, as well as all the players who have contributed to making this release such a great success.”
Rogue City’s critical reception has been generally positive, too, with an average score of 72 across all platforms (PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5) on Metacritic at the time of writing.
Here at TRG, our Editor-in-Chief Jake Tucker gave the PC version four out of five stars, and wrote: “RoboCop: Rogue City is low-budget and wonky in places, but the art direction will make you feel like you’re in the movies, and the gore-soaked shootouts offer a retro first-person shooter experience not to be missed.”
Catherine is a News Writer for TechRadar Gaming. Armed with a journalism degree from The University of Sheffield, she was sucked into the games media industry after spending far too much time on her university newspaper writing about Pokémon and cool indie games, and realising that was a very cool job, actually. She previously spent 19 months working at GAMINGbible as a full-time journalist. She loves all things Nintendo, and will never stop talking about Xenoblade Chronicles.
