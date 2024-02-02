Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition launching next week, includes Separate Ways campaign and cosmetic DLC

Capcom has announced that Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition will be launching on all platforms next week.

Announced via the official Resident Evil YouTube channel, the trailer for Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition confirms it'll include the base game alongside the Separate Ways DLC campaign where players take control of the enigmatic Ada Wong, aiding protagonist Leon S. Kennedy from the shadows. An 'Extra DLC Pack' is also included, which bundles all cosmetic DLC and extra goodies from the base version.

It's arriving on February 9 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Capcom has yet to confirm how much Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition will cost, but we imagine it'll retail at a price that's comparable to the base game when it launched early last year. As such, it'll likely be a more affordable way for players who've yet to pick up Resident Evil 4 to experience the game and all of its additional content.

Capcom also released a Gold Edition for Resident Evil Village back in 2022. Similarly, this version of the game bundled the base game and the Winters' Expansion content which featured the Shadows of Rose DLC campaign, third-person mode for the base game and the Additional Orders update for Mercenaries mode. This may be a trend Capcom sticks to for future Resident Evil titles, then.

We're still not too sure where the Resident Evil series will take us next. The most likely cases seem to be remakes of either Resident Evil 5 or Resident Evil: Code Veronica, or perhaps even the ninth mainline entry. A Resident Evil Outbreak remake doesn't seem like too much of a stretch, either, especially if it's positioned as a smaller project in between major releases.

For more titles like Resident Evil 4, be sure to check out our guides to the best single-player games and best horror games.