PSA: EA is telling players not to unlink their PlayApex accounts due to cross-progress issues

Respawn Entertainment, the developers behind the first-person shooter Apex Legends, is warning players to hold off unlinking their PlayApex accounts as cross-progression rollouts occur.

Fans of Apex Legends may be aware of the cross-progression rollouts that are currently underway. As part of the first-person shooter's 19th season, cross-progression was introduced. This update will allow players to access their progression data, currency, and cosmetics via a single EA account over all the platforms they use.

"We recently resolved several issues related to cross-progression and will continue rolling out more waves over the next few days," Respawn said in a tweet. "As a reminder, please refrain from unlinking your PlayApex accounts, as it will not impact when you receive cross-progression. Thank you for your continued patience here!"

While the cross-progression has been rolled out in waves and is automatic and mandatory, many players have been left in the dark as to when the update will be taking place.

Respawn did note in a blog post that some players may lose cosmetics if they are tied to specific stats and were achieved not on a primary account. "There is also a small subset of content that is tied to stats, such as Achievement Badges from Apex Legend’s earlier seasons. As we are not merging stats from non-primary accounts, access to these badges through the primary account may be unavailable", Respawn said in the blog post. Unfortunately, there's not much to remedy this as there is a strict no-refund policy.

So, for now, it's best to just hold tight and not try anything funny regarding your PlayApex account while the cross-progression update process is taking place. Otherwise, you may find yourself locked out of your account for the foreseeable future.

