Players should ask PlatinumGames about the status of Project G.G. says Hideki Kamiya

PlatinumGames' co-founder Hideki Kamiya has told a fan to ask the studio about the current status of Project G.G. following the announcement of his departure.

Last week (September 25) it was revealed that Bayonetta creator and director Hideki Kamiya will be leaving the studio on October 12 and although the reason for his departure has yet to be officially confirmed, the longtime action game developer has since expressed his gratitude by thanking fans for their continued support of his work.

There have also been questions about the future of PlatinumGames, specifically the status of Project G.G. which was supposed to be Kamiya's next major game release.

Over on Twitter, Kamiya recently commented on the title in response to a user, telling the fan to "ask Platinum about Platinum" in regards to the future of the title; the first time he's commented on the game since announcing his departure (via VGC).

Project G.G. was announced back in 2020 alongside a cinematic trailer and was described as an all-new, all-original project from PlatinumGames. It was also dubbed as "Hideki Kamiya's Project G.G." but with the co-founder of the studio now leaving, it's unclear where the game currently stands in terms of development.

"An eerie roar echoes through the city," the game description reads. "People fleeing from the rubble of crumbling buildings. The city is plunged into chaos by the sudden appearance of a mysterious giant shadow. Then a mysterious figure appears. Who is he? Please stay tuned for further developments."

Aside from a vague description, trailer, and a placeholder title, that's about all we know about the game so far. There's also an official website, but it hasn't been updated since 2020.

Kamiya publically spoke on the game last year in an interview with Famitsu where he confirmed that the game has since evolved and "expanded greatly" since his initial idea, saying that PlatinumGames co-founder Atsushi Inaba told him that the studio "will make this kind of game from now on."

"In response to that idea, I expanded it to the current large-scale projects,” Kamitya said.

