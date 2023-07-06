Peter Molyneux is making a new game but he won't tell you anything about it

Peter Molyneux is making a new game. The famous game developer retreated from the spotlight after an incredibly hostile interview asked if he was a pathological liar back in 2015, but he has re-emerged and given an interview to GameReactor where he revealed he was working on a new game for consoles and PC.

"In days gone by, I would just start telling you about the whole game and the whole game design and why it was going to be the most brilliant game in the world," said Molyneux. "I'm not going to do that."

Instead, Molyneux pointed at Fable, Black and White and Dungeon Keeper as titles he'd be looking to emulate, saying this new game would offer a similar experience. He also pointed to consoles and PC, saying development would be there because Molyneux's studio 22 Cans "need the power" for the new title.

Honestly, it's tough to know what to expect. Molyneux was huge for much of his career, but when he left Microsoft in 2012 he became somewhat more unreliable, creating tap-'em-up smartphone game Curiosity: What's in the Cube in 2012, Godus in 2013, which launched into Steam's Early Access program and is still there a decade later, and 2017's The Trail: Frontier Challenge, which I'm half convinced is made up as I've been writing about video games for around 13 years and can't remember a single thing about it.

When it comes to Peter Molyneux, I think my feeling is that he's excessively optimistic and prone to being misinterpreted a new angrier breed of video game fans that was enabled by social media. Regardless of your own thoughts, Molyneux is fascinating, and whatever he's cooking up we'll be keeping a close eye on it and letting you know more.

While you wait for whatever Molyneux is cooking up, there's Prime Day. Amazon Prime Day is on the horizon and great Prime Day gaming deals are already popping up as we get closer to the main event.