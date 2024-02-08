Overwatch 2 Season 9 is going out of this world for its next Battle Pass

Overwatch 2 Season 9 has finally been released, and it looks like this season is going to be packed with tons of exciting features.

This time around, the Battle Pass will be taking a leaf out of the proverbial book of cosmic terror with an Eldritch Horror theme for Season 9. We now know that Moira will be the recipient of the coveted mythic skin, which is given to just one hero per season. While we haven't seen much of her variant forms yet, the base mythic sure does look unsettling, with veins running through her suit.

Other heroes who get new skins include Sigma, Sojourn, Mei, Widowmaker, Bastion, Torbojrn, and Winston. While not all of these adhere to the theme of Eldritch Horror, they still look fantastic.

It's time for your competitive comeback! Get ready to become Champions 🏆💥 Full Competitive Rework👁️ New Cosmic Crisis🐙 Eldritch Horror themed Battle Pass🥇 New Hero Mastery: Gauntlet✨ And SO much more!Jump into #Overwatch2 Season 9: Champions when it launches Feb 13

Following on from the eldritch horror theme, Season 9 also brings a new timed co-op event mode, Cosmic Crisis. The Antarctic map has been invaded by Aliens who have crash-landed on the Peninsula, with no one else left to protect the research station; you and your team will have to deal with them yourselves.

Season 9 also brings about a competitive rework, something that players have arguably been waiting for since the launch of Overwatch 2. This rework will bring back transparency to leveling, with Blizzard removing the requirement to win five games or lose 15 before knowing your rank.

Every single player will also get their rank reset to prevent stagnation. Many players, including myself, are still riding the high of being well-ranked for the first few seasons of Overwatch and may currently be in over their heads. This reset will level the playing field and hopefully create better distinctions between the ranks. There will also be regular smaller resets, which will hopefully help place people where they really ought to be.

Overall, Overwatch 2 Season 9 looks like a fantastic season full of brilliant content, intelligent changes, and exciting features. If you're looking for a fresh start in competitive or a reason to jump back into the first-person shooter, then this may be it.

