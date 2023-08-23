Nacon is 'very happy' with fighting game community feedback on the Nacon Daija fight stick

TechRadar Gaming is reporting live from Gamescom 2023 on the latest and greatest developments in gaming and hardware.

Speaking with TechRadar Gaming at Gamescom, Nacon is overwhelmingly pleased with the player feedback on the Nacon Daija and hinted that "different things are coming" for the fighting game community.

The Nacon Daija is our number one pick for the best fight stick on the market and it appears as though many fans, be they professional fighting game players or casual fans, agree. Speaking to TRG, Romain André, accessories project manager at Nacon explained that: "We are very happy with the results and the feedback from the community".

"We really do understand our community, our ambassadors, and our players, and we use this feedback to really improve our products" says André. An example was given of how the current-generation version of the Nacon Daija innovated upon the previous iteration: "The last version didn't have the lock switch which would lock the system, and if you pressed that by mistake you could be disqualified. We took on the feedback from Kayane with the new version, so we're always listening to the community".

Kayane is a French esports fighting game player who specializes in Dead or Alive, Soulcalibur, and Street Fighter and has been playing professionally since 2010. Most recently, she has played competitive Soulcalibur 6, a 3D fighting game that, similar to Tekken 7, some gamers prefer with arcade sticks. The collaboration between the pros and the hardware manufacturer is something rarely seen and means the players are getting a direct line to improve hardware through extensive use.

Just how this feedback will influence the future of Nacon's fight sticks and how they play with the best fighting games remains to be seen. With the success of Street Fighter 6 earlier this year, Mortal Kombat 1 launching in September, and Tekken 8 now confirmed for January 2024, this is one of the busiest times for the fighting game community in recent years.

