Mortal Kombat 1 reveals two new playable characters and two new Kameo Fighters

As expected, Mortal Kombat fans just got their first look at four new Mortal Kombat 1 fighters during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live.

Within the trailer (which showed cinematics as well as in-game action), we see Sindel and General Shao in action, engaging in the same fast-paced, gritty combat we have seen from the previous array of Mortal Kombat trailers. Animated cinematics which explores the feuds between characters are separated by in-game content spotlighting the different move sets and attacks we can expect from each character.

In addition to the first look at Sindel and General Shao, we see Motaro and Shujiko working as Kameo fighters alongside Sindel and General Shao. Although we don't get too close to an in-depth look at these characters' moves, we are expecting more information or potentially a spotlight on what they are capable of to come out as the release date of the game rapidly approaches.

Sindel, General Shao, Motaro & Shujinko join #MortalKombat1pic.twitter.com/WIUO5tMiRDAugust 22, 2023 See more

Sindel, General Shao, Motaro & Shujinko are joining an already fairly-expansive roster when taking the Kombat Pack into account as well, including series favorites like Johnny Cage and Scorpion, as well as new faces such as The Boys’ Homelander and Invincible’s Omni-Man.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release on Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on September 19, and it will also include a cinematic story mode. It’s been confirmed that the title will initiate “a new era of the iconic franchise”, in a “reborn Mortal Kombat Universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang” which explores the stories we have started to see unravel in trailer cinematics in more detail.

In our hands-on beta preview, we praised Mortal Kombat 1’s inclusion of aerial combat, the complexity of the playable characters, and the return to the series’ roots, which we expect powerhouse characters like General Shao to

