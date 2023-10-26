Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth's Dondoko Island is a whole game within a game

If you thought Yakuza minigames peaked with running an amateur baseball team, think again, as Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is introducing Dondoko Island.
Revealed during the October 25 Xbox Partner Preview, Dondoko Island sees protagonist Ichiban Kasuga travel to a remote island destination (on the back of a dolphin, no less), where he's able to build and maintain a home away from home for himself and his friends. It's very clearly inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons, with the ability to catch fish and bugs, craft furniture, chinwag with island residents and so on.
Kasuga can also build a home for himself, where he can place the furniture he's crafted or bought from the island's store. It won't be constant sunshine and rainbows, though; as the trailer below shows, enemies can show up to cause havoc. Thankfully, Kasuga's able to beat them back with his baseball bat in what looks like a departure from the main game's turn-based combat.
Dondoko Island seriously takes the cake regarding the series' iconic minigames. While most in the series are relatively small-scale, like bowling, batting cages and chicken races, there are a few that stand out as more fleshed-out experiences. Especially in more recent entries.
Yakuza 0's cabaret club and real estate management both had hours-long stories attached to them, for example. 0 and Yakuza Kiwami also featured a fantastic slot car racing storyline that persisted across both games. Yakuza: Like a Dragon's kart, racing was incredibly moreish, too. And I really shouldn't forget the time in Yakuza 5 when Taiga Saejima spent some time hunting a bear across a snowy mountain. Yes, that was a thing.
I am pretty excited about what Dondoko Island brings to Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth when the game launches on January 26, 2024. As an enjoyer of both high-stakes crime narratives and laid-back lifestyle games, I know I'm going to find myself hopping across the water frequently to get away from it all.
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is still a few months away, so consider checking out our best Xbox Series X games and best Xbox Game Pass games in the run-up to its release early next year.
TechRadar Newsletter
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.