Honkai Impact 3rd Part 2 launches in 2024 with a reworked combat system, protagonist, and more

HoYoverse has announced that Honkai Impact 3rd Part 2 will launch in February 2024 alongside a reworked combat system.

The Genshin Impact developer shared the news today, confirming that Part 2 will unfold a brand-new adventure on the planet Mars, add improvements and upgrades across the entire game, and introduce a new protagonist called Dreemseeker.

"We’re excited to announce Honkai Impact 3rd Part 2," HoYoverse said. "The new chapter will mark a new step for the franchise, marching from the earth and moon to the solar system, where players will embark on the electrifying adventure together with new partners from different cultures while playing as a team supporter named 'Dreamseeker'.

"Aside from the main story, the combat system will also receive a full upgrade that strongly enhances the experience on the battlefield."

Despite being named Part 2, the update will "start anew" allowing newcomers and fans alike to dive into the new adventure, leaving the previous protagonist Kiana behind.

HoYoverse shared the first look during the Honkai Impact 3rd Part 2 Relaunch Special Program alongside a cinematic trailer, which showcased the expanded galaxy, the new cast of characters, and their refined fighting skills - which appears to be similar to Genshin Impact - as well as a dramatic landing on Mars.

Players will be able to encounter all-new main characters and NPCs, who each have a distinct look and personality, as well as the main plot "that comprehensively integrates new scenes, narrations, and combat system together, and indulge themselves in a smoother and more immersive gaming experience."

"Contrary to common knowledge, Mars, where the story of Part 2 debuts, is inhabitable," the developer explains. "Unique civilization and nature exist and develop there, and people can even hang out on bustling, lively commercial streets. There may also be mysteries hidden behind the daily lives of residents that have yet to be discovered!"

In terms of the upgrades, HoYoverse says that the three-dimensional combat system will be "enhanced, allowing characters to jump around freely, leading to a variety of new challenges and combat strategies.

There's also a new combat mechanic called Astral Ring, which will provide "an unprecedented experience during fights," which should work perfectly alongside the new fighting system. When used, it enables the simultaneous burst skills of multiple characters, achieving massive damage. Monsters will also be improved and will no longer be simple-minded, meaning they will react to the player in more intelligent ways.

Honkai Impact 3rd first launched on mobile in 2016 but was later ported to PC in 2019. The game also shares the same in-game universe as HoYoverse's other gacha game, Honkai: Star Rail, which launched on PC and mobile earlier this year and is expected to release on PlayStation 5 next month.

