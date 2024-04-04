Hellblade 2 will reportedly be locked to 30FPS on Xbox Series X and S, and won't feature a performance mode

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will reportedly run at 30FPS on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

According to German outlet GamePro, Ninja Theory's upcoming sequel to 2017's Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice won't feature an optional performance mode on Xbox and will be capped at 30FPS with a dynamic resolution (via Eurogamer). It was stated, however, that the PC version will allow players to have a higher FPS.

In an interview with Hellblade 2's visual effects director Mark Slater-Tunstill, the experience on Xbox Series X|S should feel more "cinematic" despite running at 30FPS, like how movies are shot at 24 frames per second.

GamePro's preview also mentions that the 30FPS lock doesn't have any major downsides to the rest of the game, stating that: "Since the gameplay is generally rather slow and weighty, the smooth 30 fps didn't bother me, at least not in the playback session."

Hellblade 2 has been built in Unreal Engine 5 and Polygon was able to learn from Ninja Theory that it allowed the game's realist approach to be more achievable due to the level of fidelity available in the engine's Nanite geometry system and because "the turnaround between scanning the thing and putting it in the level is drastically cut, and you can spend that time finessing.”

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is an action-adventure game set to launch on May 21 for Xbox Series X|S and PC. It will once again follow protagonist Senua as she sets out on a brutal journey of survival to confront the Vikings in Iceland who destroyed her home.

Ninja Theory announced the game back in 2019 and it wasn't until The Game Awards 2021 that was received the first six-minute gameplay trailer and then another official story trailer during The Game Awards 2023.

