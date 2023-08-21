Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery one-ups Tony Hawk with a scooter mini-game

Frog Detective is storming onto consoles with not one, not two, but all three of its games (plus an immersive scooter mini-game).

Players will be transported to a haunted island, chase after an invisible wizard, and don some cowboy boots as they play the second-best detective trying to get to the bottom of three separate mysteries.

There'll also be a new scooter mini-game available alongside the three mysteries. Developers Worm Club has teased fans that it's going to be "exclusive and fun". "Did Tony Hawk ever get a detective game?", it asks. "Checkmate, birdman."

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery will soon be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, and Nintendo Switch later this year.

The first title in the series, Frog Detective 1: The Haunted Island, was released in 2018 with an overwhelmingly positive reception. While you may not be the first choice for the job, you'll make the most of a dark and confusing situation by rounding up the locals, asking them personal questions that may not seem relevant, and writing everything down in your trusty notebook.

Hopefully, with the help of Martin, Larry, and a ghost / toast scientist, you'll finally get to the bottom of this mysterious and deadly haunted island.

After this beach getaway, you'll be able to enjoy two more criminally fun detective stories in this three-game bundle. The second and third titles are a similar point-and-click casual and funny experience with a bunch of unusual characters who, for some reason, all seem suspicious.

Each game is relatively short, at around an hour long, but even still, it's great fun to play by yourself or even with friends; after all, a problem shared is a problem halved.

