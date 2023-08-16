Fortnite is now home to MMO-style raids thanks to Creative mode players

Players of Epic Games’ eternally popular third-person shooter, Fortnite, can now try out an MMO-style raid made by a talented Creative mode user, which looks like it was plucked out of Final Fantasy 14 (in the best way possible).

Fortnite is an ever-evolving game - weapons are introduced, removed and re-added on a constant basis, new quests are rolled out all the time, and the map is altered each season. That’s not to mention the plethora of skins continually appearing in the item shop. So many skins. All that aside, Fortnite’s Creative mode is home to an endless stream of fresh content generated by the players themselves.

In case you were unfamiliar, Fortnite Creative allows players to create and build their own games and experiences for everyone else to play. The variety is boundless - from zombie survival maps to Fortnite versions of popular games (looking at you, Only Up!), there’s a user-created island for pretty much everything. As GamesRadar+ reports , the latest creation to take the Fortnite fanbase by storm is user sigrs’ Doomsday: Raid Boss Battle.

so there's a #FFXIV like raid in Fortnite now pic.twitter.com/U3mCR5Sie0August 13, 2023 See more

The Doomsday Raid allows up to six players to try taking down the ‘God of Exiles’ - an enormous and deadly boss which fires out lethal area-of-effect (AOE) attacks like there’s no tomorrow. Players can choose to play as one of three different classes, and must work as a team if they want to take the huge foe down and survive its "ultimate attack".

If you want to give the raid a go yourself, you can add it to your Fortnite playlist or your favorites here.

