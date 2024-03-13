Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's Queen Blood minigame was so well received it may get 'future expansions'

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's director Naoki Hamaguchi has said the positive response to the Queen's Blood mini-game could mean "future expansions".

Speaking in a recent interview with Redbull, Hamaguchi discussed the game's Gold Saucer amusement park and the many mini-games players can encounter on their adventure, like 3D Brawler, Desert Rush, and Chocobo Racing.

The director also commented on Queen's Blood an in-setting card game that offers up plenty of opponents to play against in the world.

Hamaguchi said that the development team has received a lot of positive feedback from players about Queen's Blood, and revealed that there could be an opportunity to explore ways of expanding the virtual card game in the future.

"We haven't decided anything in terms of future development for Queen's Blood, but so far, the media who played it have provided very positive feedback on it, so we want to consider further expansions as a possibility," Hamaguchi said.

Hamaguchi didn't offer up any more details, but if we were to consider what sort of expansions Queen's Blood could receive, there's the possibility of additional NPC opponents to play against, some sort of online component to challenge real players, as well as more cards to be added to the game's current total of 145.

Queen's Blood is a great deal of fun if you're a fan of virtual card games and many players, including myself, are hoping Square Enix will produce a separate spin-off game similar to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Gwent, which launched in 2018 for consoles and mobile.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is one of the best single-player games we've played so far this year. In TechRadar Gaming's review, staff writer Cat Bussell called the game a "loving recreation of the original’s second act" and highlighted Queen's Blood as a "deep and rewarding" mini-game.

