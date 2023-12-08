Exoborne is a new extraction shooter coming from the makers of Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt

Sharkmob has revealed its first original game project at The Game Awards 2023 - a tactical open-world extraction shooter called Exoborne.

Developed in Unreal Engine 5 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, we’ve just got our first glimpse at Exoborne’s world and characters in an exciting cinematic trailer, which you can watch below.

In a press briefing, TechRadar Gaming (TRG) learned that the post-apocalyptic location is set in the fictional Colton County, USA, where the world has been ravaged by deadly forces of nature. Players will step into the shoes of Rebirth Guardians, who use futuristic equipment known as exo-rigs to protect mankind.

Some exo-rigs are tailored toward defense while others are more focused on offense, so players will be able to find a play style that suits them (skills are tied to exo-rigs, too). Of course, the action will also be influenced by your loadout. Exoborne is a high-risk, high-reward game - more dangerous areas will be home to better loot, but dying out in the world means you’ll lose everything you’re carrying, including your current loadout.

But what are the threats? Those aforementioned ‘forces of nature’ form a player-vs-environment (PvE) element of Exoborne (you can even throw enemy players into tornadoes, the devs confirmed). PvE ‘factions’ will also exist on the map, protecting the areas with the best loot. However, the biggest threats are other players, who must be taken on alongside those PvE elements if you want to emerge victorious, and filled with loot.

Although we’ve not yet seen much of Exoborne, it looks promising. Speaking to TRG about what parts of the game he's most looking forward to players experiencing, Sharkmob’s studio creative director, Petter Mannerfelt, told us: “Verticality, the forces of nature and using your exo in that environment. That’s super fun and makes the game really stand out. It’s really different and creates a game experience you don’t have in other games.”

Exoborne hasn’t got a release date at the time of writing, so for now, it’s an upcoming game to keep an eye on.