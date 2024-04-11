EA Play subscriptions will receive a price hike in May

Electronic Arts has announced that it will be increasing the cost of its EA Play subscription service next month.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, beginning on May 10 the EA Play standard tier will increase from $4.99 / £3.99 per month to $5.99 / £5.99, while the annual package will rise from $29.99 / £19.99 to $39.99 / £35.99.

As for the EA Play Pro tier, which offers more in-game rewards, perks, and access to brand-new EA games at launch, it will be increasing from $14.99 / £14.99 to $16.99 / £16.99, while the annual subscription will rise from $119.99 / £109.99 to $99.99 / £89.99.

As previously mentioned, the new price adjustment will come into effect early next month, but subscribers have already been emailed detailing the changes.

However, IGN reports that the changes have already been implemented for new members. In addition, it seems the new membership tiers appear to have been updated already and are currently applied to the EA App, while the pricing for the Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox versions shows the old pricing.

GameIndustry's report continues, adding that EA is increasing its prices to reflect changes in currency value and "to bring fees in line with market value."

EA Play first launched in 2014 for the Xbox One before it eventually made its way onto PS4 and PC in 2019 and 2020.

EA isn't the only publisher to raise its prices. Last year, Microsoft increased the cost of its console version of Xbox Game Pass subscription service, bringing it from $9.99 / £7.99 to $10.99 / £8.99, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate went from $14.99 / £10.99 per month to $16.99 / £12.99.

This update was followed by a price increase for the Xbox Series X itself in certain regions, jumping from $499 / £449 to $600.84 / £479.99.