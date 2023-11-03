Cities: Skylines 2 hotfix addresses bugs, balances some in-game systems, and removes an "offensive" radio ad
Patch 1.0.12f1 is now live on Steam
Developer Colossal Order has released a new hotfix for Cities: Skylines 2 which sees a bunch of improvements and bug fixes, along with the removal of an "offensive" radio ad.
Patch 1.0.12f1 isn't a big update, but it does feature a series of tweaks that are mainly focused on in-game systems. One of those is directed at improving the balance of companies' profits, while another increases leisure probability to balance the "No customers" situation with commercial companies.
The hotfix has also improved conditions for companies to move away when bankrupt, along with "shadow LOD calculations to cull irrelevant shadow casters earlier." The latter seems to be in the same technical ballpark as other mentions in the patch notes, such as a fix to the resolution of unnecessary large-character textures, which has now been decreased.
In terms of bug fixes, players will find that the trade source issue preventing some resources from being consumed has now been resolved, along with a dependency error with land value causing potential instability and the miscalculation problem in college/university eligible count.
Additionally, the patch notes indicate that the developer "removed Spasm radio ad (due to offensive content)," which could possibly be due to the voiceover of someone mimicking being electrocuted, as well as the fact that part of the ad could potentially be misheard as an offensive term (via PC Gamer).
In response to a user on the Paradox Forum suggesting that the developers "caved" to a "political agenda", a community manager for Colossal Order said: "An issue with the ad was brought to our attention and we concluded it did not align with our goal of the game being welcoming to all our players. There's really no more to it."
The patch is officially live on Steam, but Colossal Order noted that it could take a short while for the fixes to take effect for players continuing with existing save files.
Cities: Skylines 2 hotfix 1.0.12f1 patch notes
- Increased leisure probability to balance the "No customers" situation with commercial companies
- Improved balance of companies' profit
- Tuned down companies ordering input resources when their storage don't have enough space
- Fixed trade resource bug preventing some resources from being consumed
- Fixed miscalculation in college/university eligible count
- Improved conditions for companies to move away when bankrupt
- Fixed a dependency error with land value causing potential instability
- Fixed an issue where loading a new map would cause water state to get out of sync with the save data
- Slightly increased Windows emission intensity
- Optimizations for area lights
- Prefer rendering small objects after large ones when possible to improve GPU performances in some cases
- Improved shadow LOD calculations to cull irrelevant shadow casters earlier
- Reduced situations where trees and alpha clipped objects would lead to virtual texturing space running out
- Fixed citizens hanging around at park areas on regular building lots never getting inside the building
- Decreased resolution of unnecessary large character textures
- Removed Spasm radio ad (due to offensive content)
- Added missing localization ID for Paradox account linking
The previous Cities: Skylines 2 patch fixed a variety of problems, including some depth of field optimizations and adjustments alongside global illumination tweaks, and also addressed the concerning performance issues.
Cities: Skylines 2 is one of the best simulation games of the year, but if you're looking for something different to play, check out our picks for the best PC games.
