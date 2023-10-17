Cities: Skylines 2 developer Paradox Interactive claims the game won't run well at launch

Cities: Skylines 2 is scheduled to launch on PC on October 24, but just over one week before the release developer Paradox Interactive has come forward to share that the state of the game might not be quite up to scratch.

In a blog post, Paradox Interactive shared an update on both the modding and performance of Cities: Skylines 2, shedding some light on what players should prepare for once they can finally jump in. Within the post, Paradox states “We've noticed the concerns raised about Cities: Skylines II performance, especially after our previous statement with raised minimum and recommended specs. As we've always believed in transparency, we'd like to further shed some light on the current state of the build.

“Cities: Skylines II is a next-gen title, and naturally, it demands certain hardware requirements. With that said, while our team has worked tirelessly to deliver the best experience possible, we have not achieved the benchmark we targeted.

In light of this, we still think for the long-term of the project, releasing now is the best way forward. We are proud of the unique gameplay and features in Cities: Skylines II, and we genuinely believe that it offers a great experience that you will enjoy.”

No specific details on the performance issues we can expect to face were shared, so it’s hard to say where exactly players can expect these holes or whether they will affect the entire experience, but with only a week to go until launch more information regarding these issues are bound to be shared by players.

To further this statement and reassure players that these issues would be worked on, Paradox continued: “We will continually improve the game over the coming months, but we also want to manage expectations on performance for the coming release. Our ambition is for Cities: Skylines II to be enjoyed by as many players as possible, and we're committed to ensuring it reaches its full potential.”

For console players, Cities: Skylines 2 is still scheduled to launch on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 on June 30, so there’s plenty of time for these issues to be corrected before more players start building from the ground up.

