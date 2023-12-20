Blizzard says it's 'actively working towards' making Overwatch 2 heroes playable for everyone at launch

Blizzard Entertainment is currently working on a way to make new Overwatch 2 heroes free on launch.

Unlike its predecessor, Overwatch 2 features a system that allows players to purchase a premium battle pass which gives players immediate access to brand-new heroes in their respective seasonal releases.

It's a feature that has received its fair share of criticism because it means players will need to use real-world money to be able to play new characters immediately. If you decide not to buy the premium battle pass, there's the free version, but even then you're stuck grinding levels until the heroes eventually unlock for you.

However, according to Overwatch 2 executive producer Jared Neuss, it's something that the team wants to change, considering the conversation around 'pay-to-win' advantages.

"Would I like for every single player to be able to experience a hero the day that a season drops? Yes," Neuss said during the SVB's Group Up! podcast (via GamesRadar+).

"Do I think that we will get there? Yes, I do think that we will get there and we're actively working towards it right now. Can I talk about the details? No, I can't."

He continued and said: "I recognize that it's an issue and it's something that we do want to address in the game because we're not actively hitting that first goal. Part of it is also us just making sure that we're balancing that 'we're free-to-play' with fairness so it's like, yes, obviously you can earn every hero, you don't have to buy the [premium battle pass]."

Addressing the pay-to-win criticism, Neuss added that the development team is aware that there can be a competitive advantage if some players are able to access new heroes before others, and "that's one of the reasons why we want to change our model going forward, because it doesn't feel great in a game like this that's so dependent on heroes to hold people back."

Overwatch 2 just received its latest hero Mauga in Season Eight, a Tank hero and the first Samoan character in the game.