Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to receive its first major DLC next month

Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is set to receive its first major piece of downloadable content (DLC), The Sky Breaker, an additional mission pack that's coming to the game next month.

The DLC and its release date were shown off during the Ubisoft Forward showcase that was part of Summer Game Fest 2024. The accompanying trailer confirms that this story pack is launching on July 16.

The Sky Breaker takes place after the conclusion of the main campaign, hinting that players will have to have beaten the game at least once to have access to the new content. Amidst a celebration known as the Great Games, the native Na'vi are once again under attack by the RDA. The trailer shows one of their spacecraft crashlanding and once again throwing the Na'vi into turmoil.

If you loved the open-world exploration found in the base game, then you'll be well-served with this new DLC pack. It takes players to an all-new area known as the Heart of the Plains, and it's looking pretty stunning from a visual perspective. Players can also expect new enemy types and even further avenues of character progression.

There's currently no indication as to how long The Sky Breaker DLC will take players to complete, but Ubisoft has a track record of providing fairly chunky expansions with its other games, especially when it comes to the likes of the Assassin's Creed or Far Cry series.

The Sky Breaker is just the first of two major DLC packs coming to Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. A second pack known as Secrets of the Spires will be coming later this year and, judging by the screenshot found in the season pass, the Na'vi aren't going to be rid of the RDA anytime soon.

