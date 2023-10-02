Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s narrative director “fought” to include key location from the series

Though Ubisoft’s upcoming stealth action thriller Assassin’s Creed Mirage plans to return the series to its roots by revisiting Baghdad, an interview with senior developers on the title has revealed that the action game will be visiting yet another iconic location from the series’ past.

Alamut fortress, in many ways the true home of the Assassins, has been heavily referenced throughout the series but will be visited in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. This detail was revealed in an interview with creative director Stéphane Boudon, art director Jean-Luc Sala, and narrative director Sarah Beaulieu ( via GamesRadar ).

For those not in the know, Alamut castle served as one of the earliest Assassin strongholds and has been referenced across the series from Assassin’s Creed Revelations to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Given the fortress' location in Qazvin province, Iran, it seems perfect to include, since the region is reasonably close to Baghdad.

Beaulieu explained how she “fought for Alamut even though the producer was not happy about it." The narrative director went on to say: "Alamut is big in the Assassin's Creed lore, and I think the community would have been very sad if we had missed that opportunity."

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

"People who know Assassin's Creed know what is in Alamut and what it is,” explained creative director Stéphane Boudon, “but, we've added some stuff, we've created some new stuff – new levels of information about Alamut – and also rethought some of the information that people have on Alamut.”

Speaking on the need to address Assassin’s Creed’s legacy, art director Jean-Luc Sala made it clear that "our purpose was to make Mirage coherent with the whole franchise.” That said, Boudon was keen to assure fans that Mirage can act as “a standalone story for everyone to play – even if they've not played Valhalla”. With this in mind, it looks as though Mirage will have plenty to offer for fans of the series both old and new.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is coming out on October 5 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

