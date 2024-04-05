CeX launches gaming repair service for everything from modern to retro consoles, controllers, and handhelds

UK high street second-hand gaming and technology retailer CeX has launched a new repair service in partnership with the specialist gaming console repair company Tech Centre.

Available in the more than 380 CeX stores across the UK, you are now able to drop off any broken consoles, controllers, or gaming handhelds for repair via Tech Centre. This includes everything from modern gaming consoles like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, to retro games consoles such as the Nintendo Entertainment System or Sega Dreamcast and their accessories.

Instant quotes are available from the Tech Centre website, with prices ranging from £26.99 for a standard DualSense Wireless Controller repair all the way to £99.99 for the fixing of a broken Xbox Series X console. Better still, all repairs come with a two-year guarantee as standard and aim to be completed within seven working days.

Craig Heppinstall, the Managing Director at Tech Centre, says “We understand that your gadgets are more than just devices and our engineers are as passionate about gaming as they are about providing quality repairs. We know that accidents happen with devices and we want to see them repaired rather than discarded over a simple fix.”

He went on to say “We provide a quality yet efficient service with our repairs and we keep customers informed every step of the way, from the moment they book a repair.” The service also boasts a ‘no fix no fee’ guarantee, so if Tech Centre is unable to complete the repair, the item will be returned to you free of charge.

While console repair services have been available online for years, there’s definitely some added appeal in being able to drop your broken items off at a physical store. If the service is high quality, the prices seem quite reasonable and are considerably cheaper than buying a brand-new replacement. With so much repairable gaming technology going to waste, this looks like a good first step towards a more sustainable future.

