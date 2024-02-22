Both classic Star Wars: Battlefront games are coming to modern platforms with a wealth of bonus content

Revealed as part of the latest Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection is bringing both Star Wars: Battlefront and Star Wars: Battlefront 2 to modern platforms later this year.

Releasing for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC on March 14, 2024, the games will both feature fully functional multiplayer, with support for up to 64 players per match, in addition to all previously released bonus content.

This includes the bonus map ‘Jabba’s Palace’ in Star Wars: Battlefront plus the ‘Bespin: Cloud City,’ ‘Rhen Var: Harbor,’ ‘Rhen Var: Citadel,’ and ‘Yavin 4: Arena’ maps in Star Wars Battlefront 2. Two new heroes are have also been added to the second game: Asajj Ventress from the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars TV series and the legendary green Jedi Kit Fisto.

The Hero Assault mode, which gives every player control over a powerful hero character in a tense deathmatch, has been overhauled and will now be available on every single multiplayer map rather than just one as in the original release.

A new trailer showing some brief clips of the game in action has also been revealed. While it doesn’t provide a huge amount of new information, it does show off split-screen local multiplayer and the revamped Hero Assault mode in action. You can see the trailer for yourself below:

If you’re unfamiliar with the Star Wars: Battlefront series, the first game was originally released back in 2004 for PlayStation 2, Xbox, and PC. A first-person and third-person shooter, it was notable for its campaign, which recreated popular moments from the Star Wars films, not to mention its expansive multiplayer mode.

Its sequel, Star Wars: Battlefront 2, came out in 2005 and expanded on almost every aspect of the first game with a new, more story-focused campaign and loads of extra multiplayer content. Although support for both games has been patchy over the years, they’re still very fondly remembered, so it's fantastic to see them come back for a whole new generation of Star Wars fans to experience.

