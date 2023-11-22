Here are the best PlayStation Portal alternatives to consider instead this Black Friday

PlayStation Portal stock checker Head on over to our dedicated PlayStation Portal restock checker if you're on the hunt for the PS5 remote play device.

If you can't find the remote PlayStation player right now, then these PlayStation Portal alternatives are the handheld gaming devices to go for. What's more, some of them are even seeing some superb price cuts as part of the ongoing Black Friday gaming deals.

The PlayStation Portal does only appeal to a rather niche use case and audience, but it has proved incredibly popular already with retailers running out of inventory fast. There's nothing that quite replaces the Portal in a direct, like-for-like manner but there's a whole host of PlayStation Portal alternatives that you could consider if you have a slightly flexible brief and budget.

From simple remote play options like teaming your phone with a BackBone One controller (down to $69.99 right now) to dedicated handheld gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch Lite ($195) and Switch OLED consoles ($349.99) to handheld PC gaming behemoths like the ASUS ROG Ally (down to $449.99) and Steam Deck 64GB ($444.99) that will be as good as miniature PCs offering a complete gaming experience, there's plenty of options in the realm of the best handheld games console this winter.

As a result, if you must have a handheld gaming device this winter, we've rounded up all the best PlayStation Portal alternatives and their cheapest prices right here. But just before we get into it though, here's a convenient way to check for stock of the PlayStation Portal remote play device:

Today's best PlayStation Portal alternative deals

Nintendo Switch Lite (Blue): $195 at Amazon

There's no discount currently on the Switch Lite, but this is a good Portal alternative by virtue of costing the same - it'll also play Nintendo games natively and be an excellent on-the-go gaming option. It is only compatible with Nintendo Switch games though, so that's worth bearing in mind depending on what you like to play. Price check: Best Buy - $199 | Walmart - $197.47 UK price: Amazon - £189.99

Nintendo Switch OLED + Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle: $349.99 at Best Buy

Taking things up a step, the Nintendo Switch OLED is a superb PlayStation Portal alternative offering a more premium screen and experience compared to the base model. This particular bundle isn't discounted right now but offers superb value as it packs the console, limited-edition gray Joy-con controllers, three months of Nintendo Switch Online Membership, and a copy of the latest Smash Bros. game. Price check: Amazon - $349 (console only) Price check: Amazon - £279.95

Logitech G Cloud: was $349.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Logitech G Cloud is a superb cloud gaming system that will get you going easily and neatly. While this is a PlayStation Portal alternative in the sense that it's a gaming handheld device, remember that this won't work with the PS Remote App so is for gaming on other systems like the Xbox Cloud Gaming and Steam Link apps. Price check: Best Buy - $299.99 UK price: Amazon - £299

ASUS ROG Ally: was $599.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - This is a terrific saving on the excellent ROG Ally handheld. Differing from the PlayStation Portal in the fact that it can natively play PC games, it's got great specs and superb build quality. UK price: Currys - £599

Steam Deck 64GB: was $499 now $444.99 at Amazon

Save $55 - The 'original' Steam Deck is seeing lots of price cuts now that the newer OLED model has been released. As far as PlayStation Portal alternatives go, this is one of the most capable and multi-faceted giving you a wealth of portable gaming options. UK price: Amazon - £409.99

For a more general look PlayStation Portal alternatives, check out the latest prices on a range of options below.

