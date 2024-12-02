An even lower price for the Xbox Series X Digital Edition? I thought it wasn't possible, then Lenovo's Cyber Monday deal proved me wrong

Lenovo must have more Xbox Series X Digital Edition stock than it knows what to do with because its current Cyber Monday deal for the all-digital console is genuinely absurd. Thanks to a coupon applied at checkout, it's going $20 cheaper than the best deal at other retailers right now.

Lenovo has dropped the Xbox Series Digital Edition to $399.99, but it gets better. With coupon code EXTRAFIVE you can save an additional $20, taking the console's price down to just $379.99 (was $449.99) at Lenovo. You'll get to apply this coupon code at checkout, so remember to do so before you click that purchase button.

Lenovo's Cyber Monday deal beats out competing retailers, but it is worth noting that deals at the likes of Walmart and Best Buy are still going strong. The Xbox Series X Digital Edition is still down to an impressive $398 at Walmart and $399.99 at Best Buy. These are still worth checking out if and when Lenovo's doorbuster deal runs out of stock.

Today's best Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deal

The Xbox Series X Digital Edition is finally down to a price I can heartily recommend thanks to Lenovo's coupon-powered discount. I gave the mid-gen refresh console a 3.5 out of 5 stars in my review, this was largely down to its lack of value - given its high price with no disc drive featured on the system and a meager 800GB of usable storage to boot.

However, at $379.99, this is now a fantastic entry point if you're buying into the current Xbox generation for the first time. I still prefer the base model thanks to its inclusion of a disc drive - thus giving me more options to play and install games - but if you're not too fussed about going all-digital, then Lenovo currently has the best deal going.

Not in the US? Check out the list below for all the best Xbox Series X deals in your region.