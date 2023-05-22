Modders recreate the entire world of Fallout: New Vegas in Minecraft

The modding team at Minecraft New Vegas has successfully recreated the entire world of Fallout: New Vegas within the beloved sandbox game. 

However, the folks behind this 1:1 recreation of one of the best RPGs of all time have gone a step further, using the world to build a roleplaying experience in the mould of a virtual, post-apocalyptic version of Dungeons and Dragons

In addition to offering an accurate recreation of Obsidian’s original open-world, Minecraft New Vegas boasts a thriving player community, where gamers take on the roles of characters within the world. Players can join factions, explore the map and interact with other players and NPCs. There is also a group of Gamemasters – think moderators/referees – there to “enhance the player experience”. 

Just like the original, Minecraft New Vegas places an emphasis on survival and exploration, a prospect made all the dicier by the other players wandering about. Knowing that those Caesar's Legion soldiers are controlled by actual people goes a long way to making them much scarier. The modders have also recreated a range of items from the original, blockifying them for the full-on Minecraft treatment.  

The mod also has its own Discord community – a must for managing an ever-changing community of roleplayers and the persistent world they inhabit. It’s a seriously ambitious project, and well worth checking out if you’re a fan of Fallout: New Vegas, Minecraft, or immersive experiences in general. 

Reminiscent of Divinity: Original Sin 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3 in its emphasis on immersion, Minecraft New Vegas is a cut above most Minecraft-centric recreations of famous worlds. 

This isn’t to say that the likes of Game of Thrones recreation WesterosCraft isn't extremely impressive. Minecraft New Vegas, however, goes the extra mile by creating a massive immersive theatre for players where folks can take on the roles of characters in the world.   

A huge part of the original Fallout: New Vegas’s appeal is rooted not only in its expansive environments but in how those environments were populated. By creating a massive roleplay experience, Minecraft New Vegas fills the Mojave Wasteland with a new kind of occupant, piloted by another player. 

This quality, coupled with those charming Minecraft voxels, makes for a memorable and distinctive project, capturing the spirit of the original, but enriching it with a community-driven layer of multiplayer interaction. It’s not quite The Elder Scrolls: Online, but it sure offers a tempting alternative for Fallout enjoyers.   

