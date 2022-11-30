Is Malwarebytes trustworthy?

As digital technologies become more and more central to our lives, cybercriminals are continually refining their ways to exploit them.

From phishing emails to malicious links and infected files, hackers often use modified versions of legitimate software to infiltrate victims' devices. The case of the cyber-mercenary group Bahamut was sadly just the last instance where fake VPN apps were used as the main vector of attacks.

No matter how they manage to infect a device, though, all malware has the goal of compromising both your data privacy and security. That's why software like the best antivirus and VPN services have become paramount nowadays.

Malwarebytes is one of those. Born as an easy-to-use anti-malware software, the provider now also offers an extended suite of privacy tools to protect your devices from different threats.

As there are plenty of similar tools on the market, you need to choose which provider you want to trust with your data carefully. So, is Malwarebytes up to task?

What is Malwarebytes?

With 15 years of experience under its belt, Malwarebytes is a compact and easy to use software for protecting your device from malware threats.

It comes with both a free and paid version. Malwarebytes Free is limited in features, offering only on-demand scanning for malware, spyware and rootkits.

Once you upgrade to its Premium plan (opens in new tab), the provider adds more advanced options including real-time protection, URL blocking and an extra layer of ransomware protection. One-year subscription costs $40 for a single connection, or $80 to cover up to five devices.

You can also opt for its Privacy bundle (opens in new tab) for a multifaceted defense strategy. On top of the malware protection, you will also have access to its own Mullvad-powered VPN with unlimited bandwidth. One year protection for five devices comes for a $100 fee.

(Image credit: Malwarebytes)

Who owns Malwarebytes?

It's inevitable that in order to execute its capacity, the provider needs to collect some information about your devices and activities. More info about this below.

This means that, besides a transparent and balanced data privacy policy and security infrastructure, you need to trust the company manufacturing the software in the first place.

Informally founded in 2004 when its CEO Marcin Kleczynski was still a teenager, Malwarebytes Inc. was formally launched in 2008 while Kleczynski was graduating as a computer scientist from the University of Illinois.

Unlike some rivals, is appears that the company has never been involved in shady activities. Also, every time any potential security vulnerabilities came to light - like when cybersecurity analysts at Project Zero discovered some bugs in 2016 - it has prompted replied (opens in new tab) with transparency and proactivity.

Despite now having offices in both the US and across some EU countries, its headquarters are still in California. Being that the US is a founder member of the Five Eyes alliance, bear in mind that there are more chances that your data would end up in the hands of authorities at some point.

However, this is less of an issue with malware removal tools than it is for products like VPNs, which by design have access to and could potentially store everything you do online.

What data does Malwarebytes collect?

As we mentioned above, some data retention is required for the software to work properly. However, we recommend getting familiar with Malwarebytes' privacy policy (opens in new tab) to be fully aware of the information the company collects and may share about you. This is also helpful to determine the degree of transparency and data minimization employed.

As it clearly states at the top, "we will be clear about the data we collect and why." We think the provider has done a great job of explaining in simple terms what data it stores, when/how it does that, and for which reason.

Having said that, Malwarebytes does collect a significant = amount of personal information - perhaps even too much. This includes phone numbers, email address, usernames, passwords, IP addresses, device specifications and even an extended list of details about your usage.

The company also shares information with third parties like Amazon Web Services and Google Analytics by default. It also does so with government authorities and private parties when necessary, without the obligation to inform users. This data exchange might occur amid judicial procedures, legal requests, intellectual property protection and illegal activities prevention.

It is also worth noting that Malwarebytes suffered a data breach last year. However, the firm was quick to reassure users by confirming it was hit by SolarWinds hackers and no sensitive data was involved in the leak.

(Image credit: Shutterstock / Kanoktuch)

Where Malwarebytes shines

As our cybersecurity expert Mike Williams pointed out in his Malwarebytes review, the software is perfect for newbies as "it's all very straightforward."

Its focus on fundamentals and usability is indeed the area where the software shines the most.

As soon as the tool is switched on, Malwarebytes will run in the background without the need for any more actions from your side. From quick scans to more customized checks, you also have some control on how it works.

Additional features coming with the Premium plan are also useful to protect you on different fronts and ensure all your apps are covered. Including URL filtering, malicious link detection and blocking, it saves you the need of using additional browser extensions.

When Malwarebytes isn't enough

As we mentioned, Malwarebytes is pretty good to cover all the basics. At the same time, it lacks some extra features that its competitors include in their offerings like a reliable password manager tool.

The VPN service included with its Privacy bundle is a simple but secure product able to deliver great speeds - and for around $20 a year it's quite a bargain. However, if you're after a streaming VPN this won't be for you, as we experienced poor unblocking results and other technical issues last time we checked.

Another downside is that, at the time of writing, some of the additional features like URL filtering and ransomware protection are Windows-only.

Overall, our expert rated Malwarebytes with 3 stars out of 5 arguing that it's not the full antivirus replacement claimed on the website.

He said: "Malwarebytes Premium is compact and easy to use, but it's also distinctly short on features and lab results are mostly below par. Use it (or the free version) as a second opinion scanner if you're a fan of the product, but run it alongside a second antivirus app for the best protection."

Is it worth using Malwarebytes?

As we have seen, Malwarebytes is a malware protection and removal program produced by a trustworthy company with over 15 years of experience in the industry.

The privacy policy is transparent, with a good track record when it comes to coping with bugs and any other security issues.

The software itself is perfect for anyone looking to gain an extra layer of protection in a couple of clicks - especially for those that are a little less techy and looking for a simpler solution that'll get the job done. It's also a great choice if you just want a one-off tool to scan for malware on your device.

At the same time, Malwarebytes done come up a little short on additional features, and its overall performance could be better.

Its free version is worth using together with another antivirus software to get even more impenetrable protection. However, its Privacy bundle, even though not the very best around, is a good bargain to consider if you're looking to bag yourself some basic security tools at an affordable rate.