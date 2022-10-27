No matter what stage your business is at, it’s safe to say that saving money where it’s possible is paramount because every penny counts.

If you want to create an online presence to grow your company, finding free website templates can be a huge help. Templates can be expensive, but luckily there are plenty of great resources available where you can find high-quality ones for your website at no cost.

Our experts have sorted through some of the best places to find high-quality templates that you can use for your website without spending a dime. Whether you’re just starting out and need a basic template from a website builder (opens in new tab), or you’re looking for something more advanced, we have got you covered.

Here are 10 great resources for free website templates

1. Squarespace

Since its launch in 2004, Squarespace (opens in new tab) has become known for its ease of use, wide range of features, and beautiful templates. The platform is suitable for businesses of all sizes, from solopreneurs and small businesses to large enterprises.

Squarespace is a website builder and web hosting (opens in new tab) platform that allows you to create professional-looking websites with no programming or design experience necessary. Everything on Squarespace is drag-and-drop, so you can easily add text, images, videos, forms, and more without having to write any code.

Squarespace is also a great choice for businesses because it offers ecommerce functionality built right in. This means that if you want to sell products or services online, you can easily do so without having to integrate a third-party ecommerce platform (opens in new tab) like Shopify or WooCommerce (opens in new tab). Plus, Squarespace's ecommerce features are fully customizable, so you can create a unique shopping experience that perfectly reflects your brand.

One thing we like about Squarespace is its ease of use. You do need to be a tech expert to be able to create and manage your website. We were able to create a professional-looking blog with Squarespace during our test. And when we encountered an error, their customer support team were so responsive to our enquiries within an hour. Also, Squarespace's customer is available 24/7 to help you troubleshoot issues or answer any questions you may have. It even offer one-on-one sessions to walk you through the process of creating your website step-by-step.

It's important to choose a platform that makes it easy to optimize your site for SEO so that potential customers can find you easily online. Squarespace websites are automatically optimized for SEO, and they give you complete control over the keywords you want to target. You can also edit your site's title, meta descriptions, and URLs without needing any coding knowledge. Plus, every Squarespace site comes with free templates which allows easy customization.

2. Wix

Wix (opens in new tab) is a website builder that offers everything you need to create a professional website, complete with custom domains, ecommerce capabilities, and SEO tools (opens in new tab). Wix takes care of website hosting and security so that you can focus on running your business. In addition, Wix offers 24/7 customer support so that users can get help whenever they need it.

One of the main features we like about Wix is that it is extremely user-friendly. Even if you have no experience with website building, you'll be able to create a professional-looking site with ease using Wix. The platform is drag-and-drop, meaning that you can simply add elements to your website by dragging and dropping them into place. No coding is required.

When you use Wix to build your website, you'll have access to hundreds of different templates. You'll be able to find a template that perfectly fits your brand identity and the message you want to communicate with your website visitors.

If you're on a tight budget, you'll be happy to know that you can use Wix for free. With the free plan, we were able to create a fully functioning website.

Another good feature of Wix is that you can get started immediately—there's no need to wait for someone else to build your site for you. Simply sign up for an account, choose a template, and start adding content.

3. Colorlib

Colorlib is a great site for finding WordPress themes (opens in new tab) and templates. With over 3,000 themes and templates available, there is sure to be something for everyone - and most of the themes and templates are available for free.

Whether you are looking for a simple theme or a more complex template, Colorlib is a great place to start your search.

Colorlib is a library of pre-built website templates that are available for free to anyone who wants to use them. While most template libraries out there will charge you an arm and a leg for access to their designs, Colorlib offers its entire catalog of templates free of charge.

Not only are Colorlib's templates free, but it is also high-quality and modern. Plus, thanks to the library's vast selection, you're unlikely to run into another person who's using the exact same template as you—which can often happen with other template providers.

Colorlib is also constantly adding new templates to its library, so there's always something fresh and new to choose from.

We were able to use Colorlib to create a super simple and professional-looking website. If you want to use Colorlib to create a website, first, head over to the website. From there, you can browse through the library of available templates by categories including business, ecommerce, portfolio, blog, one-page websites, and more. Once you've found a template you like, you'll need to click on it to begin customizing it with your own content.

You can also check what each template looks like before you start customizing it by clicking on the "Preview" button. When you're ready to start customizing, simply click on the "Customize" button. You'll be taken to a page where you can enter your website's title, upload your logo, change the color scheme, add your own content, and more. Once you're happy with how everything looks, hit "Publish" and your website will go live. It's that easy.

In addition to the library of templates, Colorlib also offers easy-to-use tools that make building a website quick and easy. The drag-and-drop editor makes it simple to add content and customize your site exactly the way you want it. And built-in SEO tools ensure that your site is designed for maximum visibility in search engines.

4. Joomla templates

Joomla templates are customizable and gives you the best of both worlds - the professional look of a custom website for free.

Joomla templates are designed to be user-friendly and easy to navigate, even if you are not tech-savvy. With just a few clicks, you can change the color scheme, font, layout, and content of your site to create a unique look that represents your brand.

Another great feature of Joomla templates is that they are responsive, which means they will adjust to any device - whether it's a desktop computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. This is important because as more people are using mobile devices to browse the internet, you’ll want to make sure your site looks good on all of them.

Lastly, Joomla templates are also SEO-friendly, which means they are designed to help your website rank higher in search engine results. This is important because it will help people find your site when they are searching for keywords related to your business.

5. Bootstrap Themes

Building a responsive website from scratch can be a daunting task, even for experienced developers. Bootstrap is a popular, open-source framework that provides pre-built CSS and HTML templates for building responsive websites. "Bootstrap themes" are simply pre-built Bootstrap templates that you can use as a starting point for your own website.

Bootstrap themes are pre-designed, ready-to-use templates built with the Bootstrap framework. They come in all shapes and sizes, from simple one-page websites to complex multi-page applications. You can find free and premium Bootstrap themes on sites like WrapBootstrap and ThemeForest.

There are two main reasons why you might want to use a Bootstrap theme instead of building a site from scratch: time and money. If you're short on time or budget, using a pre-made theme can be a great way to get your site up and running quickly without skimping on quality or functionality. Even if you're an experienced developer, starting with a theme can save you hours of development time by giving you a solid foundation to build from.

6. TemplateMonster

TemplateMonster is a website that provides templates for a range of platforms, including WordPress, Joomla, Drupal, and PrestaShop (opens in new tab). In addition to templates, TemplateMonster also offers plugins, graphics, and stock photos. Basically, if you need anything to create a website, you can find it on TemplateMonster.

TemplateMonster has been in business since 2002 and is one of the most popular template providers on the internet. The company is based in Los Angeles, USA but has a global team of designers and developers. TemplateMonster has won numerous awards over the years, including the prestigious WebAward for "Outstanding Website" in both 2009 and 2013.

TemplateMonster offers templates for a wide range of different platforms and purposes. One thing we like about TemplateMonster is that it offers professional-looking ecommerce templates. If you're planning on selling products or services online, then you are in luck. TemplateMonster offers templates for the most popular ecommerce platforms, including Magento (opens in new tab), WooCommerce, and Shopify (opens in new tab).

Additionally, TemplateMonster offers Corporate Templates, landing pages, and CV/Resume Templates. These are just some of the most popular categories; there are also many other kinds of templates available on the site (including ones for specific CMSs like Drupal and Joomla). In total, there are over 26,000 templates available from TemplateMonster - more than enough to find something that meets your needs.

7. Free HTML5

You may have heard the term "HTML5" thrown around a lot lately, but what exactly is it? Simply put, HTML5 is the latest version of Hypertext Markup Language, the code that helps structure everything you see on a web page. In other words, it's the foundation that all websites are built on.

While earlier versions of HTML were focused mainly on structure, HTML5 brings a host of new features and capabilities that gives you more control over the look, feel, and function of their sites. That includes everything from better support for audio and video to new ways to store data locally on a user's device. In short, HTML5 makes modern webpages richer, more interactive, and more responsive than ever before.

In addition to new features available, HTML5 also comes with a number of performance enhancements. One major goal of the HTML5 specification was to clean up the code and make it more consistent across all browsers. This not only makes pages load faster and run more smoothly, but it also makes them easier to develop in the first place.

Another great feature we like in HTML5 is its focus on being "device-independent". That means building websites that can adapt to work well on any type of device. HTML5 is free to use. Even if you are on tight budget, this template is your best option.

Finally, another selling point of HTML5 is its security features. In particular, the introduction of the Sandbox attribute for iframes helps prevent malicious scripts from running on a page and wreaking havoc. This is especially important when so much web traffic comes from mobile devices which may not have the same level of security as a desktop computer.

8. BootstrapMade

BootstrapMade is a website that offers users a wide variety of pre-made website templates. Bootstrap is a free, open-source front-end framework that helps streamline the design and development process. It includes a responsive grid system, extensive pre-built components, and powerful JavaScript plugins. In short, it's a time-saver for web developers and designers alike.

Bootstrap templates are built using the same principles as the Bootstrap framework and all have the same features. The main difference is that it comes "pre-packaged" with all the CSS, HTML, and JavaScript code necessary to get a website up and running quickly. All you need to do is add your own content!

One of the best things we enjoyed when using a BootstrapMade template is that it is an excellent way to save time. If you're working on a tight deadline, a pre-made template can be a lifesaver. All the heavy lifting has been done for you; all you need to do is customize it to fit your needs.

Another good feature of BootstrapMade templates is if you're not particularly confident in your design skills, there are so many top-quality options to choose from, you're sure to find a template that you and your clients will love.

9. aThemes

aThemes provides both free and premium WordPress templates. The free templates are great for those just starting out with their website or who don't have the budget for a premium template.

When it comes to choosing a template, there are literally thousands of options to choose from. This can be both good and bad; on one hand, you're sure to find something that perfectly fits your needs, but on the other hand, it can be overwhelming trying to narrow down your options.

Luckily, aThemes makes it easy to browse through their selection of templates by category. So whether you're looking for a portfolio template or an ecommerce template, you can quickly find what you're looking for.

In addition to being responsive and customizable, aThemes' templates come packed with tons of great features. For example, many of the templates include built-in contact forms and social media integration. And if you upgrade to a premium plan, you'll get access to even more features, like ecommerce integration and 24/7 customer support.

10. ThemeWagon

ThemeWagon is a platform that offers free website templates. All of the templates are fully responsive and easy to customize, so you can create a unique website that looks exactly the way you want it to. In addition, ThemeWagon offers detailed documentation and support forums to help you get started with your new website.

There are lots of reasons why you should use ThemeWagon to create your next website. First of all, as we mentioned above, all of the templates are fully responsive, which is essential in today's mobile-first world. And if you need any help getting started, ThemeWagon's extensive documentation and support forums are always there to lend a hand.

With Themewagon, it's easy to customize your website template to match your brand identity. You can do this by adding your own logos, photos, and videos, or by changing the colors and fonts to match your company's branding guidelines.

