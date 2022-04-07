The RX 6600 is now almost MSRP - is it the best graphics card deal on the market?

Rapidly falling graphics card prices (opens in new tab) in the US and UK have meant that the mid-range AMD Radeon RX 6600 is now within a hair's breadth of MSRP at leading retailers.

In the US, Amazon has a decent Gigabyte Eagle variant for $369 (opens in new tab), which is just $40 off the originally intended price for this card. Considering Amazon has been a haven for scalpers over the past year, we'd say this listing is dangerously close to being an actually solid graphics card deal. Note, we've even seen Newegg list some variants of the RX 6600 for as little as $339 (opens in new tab) this week, which is just $10 more than what you should be paying for this card.

Over in the UK, things are also looking up. Overclockers.co.uk has a ton of RX 6600 cards in stock right now for as little as £319 (opens in new tab). Again, this is just £30 off MSRP so we're getting into actually acceptable levels of pricing here. Put simply, if you're a gamer in the UK looking for a decent 1080p card, it's worth keeping this one on your radar.

While some may overlook the RX 6600 (opens in new tab) in favor of the RTX 3060 (opens in new tab) - another excellent mid-range card - we'd say it's good to keep your options open right now. As it stands, the AMD card is cheaper in both the US and UK and easily beats the Nvidia competition when it comes to raw performance for the buck.

Radeon RX 6600 graphics card deals

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 Eagle: $399 $369.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The best graphics card deal this week in the US (so far) is on this Gigabyte RX 6600 at Amazon. Gigabyte is a decent manufacturer and this current listing is just $40 more expensive than MSRP. It may be worth waiting just a bit longer but this one is a good option if you're simply looking for a decent card for 1080p gaming.

(opens in new tab) PowerColor Radeon RX 6600 Fighter: £319.99 at Overclockers (opens in new tab)

And, for those in the UK, you'll find the cheapest online listing for this card over at Overclockers. PowerColor is one of the lesser known third-party manufacturers but there's no reason to overlook this one. You're still getting the same base clock and a decent two-fan design that's going to easily slot into most builds, even ones with less case real estate.

Is the RX 6600 a good deal at this price?

(Image credit: Future)

Tough question. We think graphics card prices have more wiggle room to fall yet - especially on Nvidia cards. It's hard to deny, however, that these RX 6600 listings are the best bang for buck graphics card deals over the past year, especially for those looking for a decent 1080p consumer-level card.

Because the Radeon RX 6600 is often overlooked in favor of the more popular RTX 3060 it's kind of a 'hidden gem' in the mid-range currently. Nvidia's edge in Ray-tracing and DLSS upscaling performance has helped the RTX 3060 edge slightly ahead in most benchmarks but the RX 6600 definitely isn't a slouch. With improvements to AMD's upscaling tech firmly on the way, there's a distinct possibility that the performance gap between these two cards is going to narrow significantly too.

Our advice - if you can get an RTX 3060 for an equivalent price then it's a definitely better deal than the RX 6600. However, considering it's $100 more expensive (opens in new tab) on Newegg right now, it's difficult to justify the upcharge versus the RX 6600 when the latter is still a really, really decent card for the average 1080p gamer.