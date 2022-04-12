The RTX 3080 back in stock at Amazon for $969 - is it worth it?

A quick PSA for gamers looking for a beefy GPU - the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 is now back in stock at Amazon for $969 (opens in new tab) - the cheapest price we've seen over the past year at the retailer. This particular listing is for an MSI 10GB LHR variant, so this is one that's likely to appeal to gamers as opposed to miners.

While still $300 more expensive than MSRP, and arguably the price you should be paying for this card, this official Amazon listing is about $300 to $400 cheaper than the usual price you'd be looking at paying over at eBay (opens in new tab). Is it a deal? That's a stretch, but it's a good sign for things to come and worth keeping an eye on.

If you've been a close follower of the ongoing graphics card prices (opens in new tab) saga this past year then you'll know the RTX 3080 in particular has been one of the most 'scalped' cards. Not only has it been exceedingly popular with gamers thanks to its excellent 4K and 1440p performance, but it's also been a hit with miners, for better or worse.

Note, if you click through on the above link and see a price for $1,199 then you'll have to click the "New & Used (19) from $921.49 (opens in new tab)" bit to find the relevant Amazon listing. We're not sure why Amazon hides its own listings like this sometimes but it often does.

RTX 3080 back in stock at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 10GB LHR: $969 at Amazon

A rare official RTX 3080 listing has just appeared at Amazon for $999. While still super pricey (about $300 more than MSRP), this is still the cheapest listing we've seen since launch on this super popular card. It's cheaper than eBay too, although some may prefer to hold out for the next generation of Nvidia cards now, or to see if the market improves further.

Is the RTX 3080 worth it at $999?

If you're comparing it to prices over the past year, then yes, today's listing at Amazon is by far the best 'deal' on this particular card at the moment. It's much cheaper than scrambling to find an acceptable price on eBay, where the card is still absurdly priced. Subsequently, this Amazon listing is sure to sell out fairly quickly.

However, we're still $300 off MSRP here and it's worth noting that there's likely to be another generation of Nvidia cards on the way this year. If you're looking for a performance GPU then it could be worth it to simply hold off until the RTX 4000 series of cards appear on the horizon.

We also think graphics card prices have a fair chance to fall even further if things continue at this trajectory. The closest estimate we have from a leading retailer is May at the moment, which while vague, isn't too far off now... Let's see how things play out.