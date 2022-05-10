Best Buy's new gaming laptop deals can get you an RTX 3060 for under $800

Shopping for a decent mid-range machine? There are a number of gaming laptop deals at Best Buy this week that are $300 off and offer excellent value for money.

While there are a few highlights, our top choice this week comes in the form of this 15.6-inch MSI GF65 for $799.99 (was $1,099), which features an RTX 3060 graphics card, Intel Core i5-10500H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The highlight spec here is definitely the GPU - which is outstanding for the money. Even in 2022, it's rare to see an RTX 3060 on a machine for under $800 and this machine is great bang for the buck. While not super high-end, you'll max out a surprisingly large library of titles at 1080p with this one - all at a reasonable price.

Its weakness, however, is a slightly older and less powerful processor. If getting a speedy CPU is a higher priority for you, then another great option is this 15.6-inch Dell G15 for $799 (was $1,099). This one features an RTX 3050 Ti, AMD Ryzen 7-5800H, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD – specs that aren't quite as high-end for gaming but more powerful for general use. If you're going to be using your laptop as an all-around workhorse then this one is a decent choice. Although, we'd advocate going for an RTX 3060 laptop if you're looking for outright gaming performance.

Another great gaming laptop deal at Best Buy this week is this 15.6-inch MSI Sword for $899 (was $1,199), which features an Intel Core i7-11800H, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an RTX 3050 Ti. Like the Dell featured just above, this MSI Sword trades graphical horsepower for a beefier (and pretty new) processor. We'd rank this one highly and definitely think it's worth the cash, although we have seen this one go for $100 cheaper in the past, so bear that in mind.

Outside the US? Check out the best cheap gaming laptop deals in your region below.

Gaming laptop deals at Best Buy

MSI GF65 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,099 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - Best Buy's top gaming laptop deal this week is on this super-cheap MSI GF65, which features an RTX 3060 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Intel Core i5-10500H processor. While the CPU is a little on the old side here, it's rare to find a machine with such a powerful graphics card for under $800. For 1080p gaming, you get incredible bang for your buck out of this one.

Dell G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $999 $799 at Best Buy

Save $200 - If getting a beefier processor is a priority for you, consider this Dell G15 at Best Buy, featuring an RTX 3050 Ti, AMD Ryzen 7-5800H, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. You drop down in graphical horse power with this machine for a beefier and more modern CPU. All around, it's a more powerful general use machine, although the MSI may beat it out when it comes to outright performance in-game.

MSI Sword 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,199 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - And, finally, we have this MSI Sword at Best Buy, which features an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Intel Core i7-11800H processor. There's a slight upcharge with this one (and it's been $799 before) but you get one of the latest and most powerful mobile CPUs on the market with this machine. It's a great all-rounder and a great option if you want a laptop that can handle other heavy tasks aside from gaming on the side.

Also check out our guide to the upcoming Memorial Day sales, which are happening at the end of this month.