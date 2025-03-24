What is Beautiful.ai: Create modern presentations in as little time as possible

Creating presentations can be time-consuming and frustrating but with Beautiful.ai you can harness the power of artificial intelligence to give you a helping hand.

It’ll enable you to produce stunning, modern slides within minutes simply by entering a prompt. You can then get on with refining the presentation, making further use of AI to continue giving it a professional, visually-stunning edge.

But is it going to replace PowerPoint or Keynote in your presentation-making toolkit? Let’s take a look at this AI platform in greater detail.

This article was correct as of March 2025. AI tools are updated regularly and it is possible that some features have changed since this article was written. Some features may also only be available in certain countries.

What is Beautiful.ai?

Beautiful.ai became the first AI-powered presentation design tool when it was launched in 2018, allowing you to create high quality slides in much less time. Founded by Mitch Grasso who previously set up an online presentation platform called SlideRocket, it has been built on the company’s Design AI technology that seeks to automatically enforce the basic rules of design.

As well as allowing you to choose from a range of templates built by AI and letting you use its editing tools to populate and refine the slides, Beautiful.ai can create a presentation from scratch based on your prompt. In either case, it uses AI to cast an eye over your presentation as it is being refined to ensure that logos, fonts and colors are consistent. You can add voice narration as well.

What can you use Beautiful.ai for?

As you’ve likely gathered, you can use Beautiful.ai to cut your workload while ensuring you still create presentations that shine – something that should reflect well on you. But how exactly does it work?

Well, Beautiful.ai’s DesignerBot lets you upload a document, point to an online article or describe a presentation – ideally by being as specific and detailed as possible – and generate a first draft of multiple slides to give you a good start.

DesignerBot can also convert e-books, research papers and interview transcripts into beautiful, modern slides. And you can import PowerPoint presentations if you wish (and export as PowerPoint presentations too).

You can then begin manually tweaking the slides to add various elements whether they be flow charts, diagrams or infographics. And, if you need to add images, you can ask DesignerBot to get AI to create one for you by describing exactly what you want.

You can also ensure that your text works well by getting DesignerBot to read what you’ve written and expand, rewrite or summarize the main points.

What can’t you use Beautiful.ai for?

Beautiful.ai is not a chatbot so you can’t have a conversation in order to get it to make tweaks to your presentation, nor can you start asking it to draw information from the internet in order to help build knowledge-laden slides. Instead, you need to use the editing tools and call upon assistance for specific tasks – ensuring text reads well, for instance, or having it generate an image. You can’t use Beautiful.ai to generate AI videos but you can record videos of your own for inclusion.

How much does Beautiful.ai cost?

You can try Beautiful.ai’s AI options for free for a generous 14 days but, frustratingly, you need to sign up for a plan first and hand over your credit or debit card details – then cancel if you don’t wish to continue. Should you forget to cancel or decide that you want to continue, it will cost you $12 / £9 / AU$19 a month, billed annually at $144 / £111 / AU$228 for individuals.

For teams of between one and 20 people, you need to pay $50/£39/AU$79 per user per month unless you take out the annual subscription, which is billed at $480 / £370 / AU$761 (thereby working out at $40 / £31 a month).

If you only need to create a single presentation, you can pay $45 / £35 / AU$71 for a month’s access, but that will recur until you cancel.

Where can you use Beautiful.ai?

You can use Beautiful.ai on the web via a browser by going to Beautiful.ai. You will need to sign in to make use of it and pay upfront to get started on a presentation that makes use of the AI features.

Is Beautiful.ai any good?

Beautiful.ai continues to be developed and refined. It was refreshed in January 2025 to make it easier to navigate, for instance, and its feature-set was expanded. So while AI is now a feature of strong, established rival products such as PowerPoint and Keynote, Beautiful.ai continues to be at the cutting edge. The interface is clean, the AI works well and nicely-styled presentations can be created in next to no time. But given that some of its rivals are free – Keynote and Google Slides, for example – and also have AI integration, you may think twice about paying a reasonable whack for Beautiful.ai, particularly if you’re creating a presentation on your own.

Use Beautiful.ai if...

You want to be able to produce modern, striking presentations and need to save time.

You want access to a large stock library and the freedom to have AI generated images too.

You have large documents or web pages that you’d like to turn into presentations quickly.

Don’t use Beautiful.ai if...

You want a huge amount of control over presentations – although Beautiful.ai has plenty of options.

You need more intricate presentations.

You’re more than happy making use of free presentation software and feel this is expensive.

Also consider

Powerpoint has benefited from AI features, powered by Copilot, for some time allowing you to produce better presentations in minutes.

Keynote includes features such as Apple Intelligence’s Writing Tools and Image Playground to help make presentations sparkle.