The $199 PlayStation VR Black Friday deal with five games is back in stock

Sony PlayStation VR has become fully-fledged with more games and controller options since the virtual reality system launched. These Black Friday deals make it cheaper than ever to get into the immersion, with deals dropping the cost of entry down to $199. (Not in the US? Scroll down for today's best Xbox One deals in your region.)

The first bundle packs five games along with the headset - and no slouches, either, with Resident Evil Biohazard and Skyrim VR in the mix.

The other PlayStation VR Black Friday bundle includes a pair of games – Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR – with a pair of Move controllers. So you're saving money with either deal.

PlayStation VR Bundle 5-Game Pack: $299 now $199 at Walmart

This has already sold out once, and is true to its name: a mega pack. It includes five games – and ones that are actually good like Resident Evil Biohazard and Skyrim VR, all now $100 off.View Deal

PlayStation VR + 2 games + 2 Move controllers: $349.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

PSVR is the next upgrade you should be thinking about if you already own a PS4. This version is $100 off and comes with games Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR and two Move controllers.View Deal

It's important to save as much money as possible on PSVR simply because Sony has lined up the PS5 release date for next year. You're going to be tempted to spend a lot of money during Black Friday 2020 for that, as PSVR is a simply a cool stopgap.

For shoppers outside the US, here are today's best PSVR deals in your region.

