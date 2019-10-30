The best PS4 Black Friday deals we saw last year

Black Friday 2019 is nearly here, and that means it's one of the best times to jump in and buy yourself (or a loved one) a PS4.

You might be thinking 'but the PS5 is coming next year, surely now is a terrible time to get a new console' - that's not necessarily the case. You can expect to see some stellar PS4 Black Friday deals, especially after the top deals we saw last year during the same sales period.

The prices just before a new console release are nearly always at their lowest, and with the massive catalog of games available on PS4, it’s one of the best consoles around. Plus, PS Now has a slew of great games on it too, which means you won’t even have to actually buy anything.

If we take a good look at the deals that were available this time last year, we can a better idea of what to expect. The chances are that we'll see similar bundles and offers, but at a lower price.

This is true most years but is especially true when stores now that a lot of people will be waiting until next year to pick up new hardware. Well, that means it's good news for those of you have been biding your time, and the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are the time to jump in and treat yourself to something shiny and new.

2018 PS4 Black Friday US Deals

Playstation 4 Slim 1TB + Spider-Man for $199

A Playstation 4 Slim with 1TB of memory as well as Spider-Man for $199 was available from a number of places, including Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon. That's a lot of memory, a great game, and an almost offensive price cut.

PS4 Pro + Red Dead Redemption 2 for $400

The PS4 Pro was a fair bit higher, but you could get it with Red Dead Redemption 2 for just $400 from GameStop and Target. Plus, GameStop even offered some in-store incentives. Red Dead 2 was a very new game last year, so it was a nice opportunity to get ahead of the trends.

PS4 DualShock 4 Controller for $39

If you already own a PlayStation 4 then Black Friday is a great chance to pick up a new PS4 controller. Last year they dropped to $39 at Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon, in a range of different colors.

PS VR + Creed: Rise to Glory + Superhot + 2 move controllers for $249

PS VR can be a hard sell, but this deal with Creed: Rise to Glory + Superhot, two move controllers, and the camera for $249 was a great chance to dive in. It helps that Superhot is one of the best VR games in existence too.

12 months of PS Plus for $39.99

In 2018, you could get 12 months of PS Plus for $39.99 at Walmart, Amazon and even the PlayStation store during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It was the final cherry on top of many people's sales shopping last

2018 PS4 Black Friday UK Deals

PS4 Slim 500GB for £219.99

The cheapest you could pick up a PS4 last years was this 500GB Console for £219.99 from Argos. If you had friends who could lend you games, this was a great way to get your own console.

PS4 Slim 500GB + Spider-Man for £249.99

A 500GB PS4 with the excellent Spider-Man game for £249.99 from Very was one of the hottest Black Friday deals in 2018. It's hard to deny the appeal of getting one of the best games of the year bundled with a new console to play it on.

PS4 Pro 1TB for £329.99

As for the powerful PS4 Pro, the 1TB model dropped to £329.99 at Smyths Toys during Black Friday 2018. While it's more than the standard PS4, you are doubling the memory and getting a more powerful console.

PS VR Starter Pack + Astro Bot Rescue Mission for £179.99

The PS VR Starter Pack with Astro Bot Rescue Mission for £179.99 was an excellent price. VR can be a bit daunting, and while the PS VR has always meant to be the cheaper option, this was one of the best prices for it around, available in places like Game and Argos.

12 months of PS Plus for £39.99

Finally, 12 months of PS Plus for £39.99 from the PlayStation store, was a great little extra to get you online with your mates. It was the standard sale price in loads of different places too.