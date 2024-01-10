The best digital board games 2024

If you’re a fan of board games, then the best digital board games are worth considering to take your adventures into the virtual realm. Anybody who has ever tried to play a board game in person knows that it can sometimes be tricky to get enough of your friends or family together in one room to get the dice rolling. Luckily, lots of popular board games now have digital counterparts, which allow you to experience all the fun of playing either alone (against random online players or AI opponents) or with those you already know without the need for everybody to be in the same place.

The popularity of online chat services like Discord or WhatsApp means it’s now easier than ever to coordinate your own virtual game night. However, with countless digital board games available to buy it can be daunting to work out which would be best for you. It’s also important to note that not all digital board games are created equal. While some may be extremely basic conversions with simple graphics and limited features, the best offer smooth visuals and a variety of modes to try.

We’ve assembled this list of the best digital board games to guide your purchasing decision, exploring games that we have first-hand experience playing and outlining what makes them worthy of your time and money. In addition to the entries on this list, it may also be worth checking to see if any of your existing favorite board games have their own digital versions too. If you’re interested in tabletop gaming, be sure to visit our guide to the best board games as well.

1. Ticket to Ride The best digital board game overall Specifications Complexity: Low Platforms: PC, iOS, Android Multiplayer: Yes DLC: Regional expansion packs Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Great visuals + Lots of modes + Asynchronous multiplayer Reasons to avoid - Some may prefer less animation

Ticket to Ride is our top pick for the best digital board game overall. The physical edition of Ticket to Ride is one of the most popular board games for good reason. Putting you in the shoes of a railway tycoon, up to four players compete in a race to set up train lines across North America by tactically using a hand of color-coded train cards. It’s the perfect combination of easy-to-learn rules and a surprising level of depth that sees you strategically trying to outmaneuver your opponents before they manage to claim your desired routes.

This digital version of the game was released in 2023 and can be found on PC for $14.99 / £12.49 or $4.99 / £4.99 on iOS and Android. Ticket to Ride features a host of fantastic game modes, including single-player against AI and an online mode that lets you compete against players globally. There’s also support for playing with friends, in addition to an asynchronous multiplayer mode which has players alternating taking turns over a period of days rather than hours.

Some might not appreciate the abundance of animations and UI elements, but we think that it really helps enhance the overall presentation of the game. The option to turn all of these animations off was also added in a recent update, which should satisfy anyone looking for something a little closer in presentation to the board game version.

Additional downloadable content (DLC) in the form of adaptations of the board game’s various expansion packs is planned, with the Europe expansion available now for $7.49 / £6.49. This should prevent you from running out of boards to play any time soon if you’re willing to spend extra.

Although a console edition has already been confirmed, it’s not ready quite yet. Luckily, you can still get an older adaption of the game called Ticket to Ride: Classic Edition with similar features on PS4 and Xbox One while you wait.

(Image credit: Beserk Games)

2. Tabletop Simulator The best budget digital board game Specifications Complexity: High Platforms: PC Multiplayer: Yes DLC: No Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Almost endless games to explore + Create your own board games + Multiplayer support Reasons to avoid - No AI opponents - Only on PC

Tabletop Simulator is our top pick for the best budget digital board game thanks to its unparalleled versatility. After all, what better way is there to save money on a digital board game than buying one that can play an almost unlimited number of games with ease?

Rather than being an adaptation of one particular board game, Tabletop Simulator is a set of tools that allows users to create and share their own adaptations. These can then be downloaded easily via the Steam Workshop and played with friends online. If you take the time to browse, you can find high-quality fan versions of timeless titles like 7 Wonders, Catan, and various Warhammer games.

The possibilities are truly endless and you can always try your hand at creating your own adaptation of your favorite game if there isn’t one available. You can even use it to create wholly original games by importing your own assets which makes it perfect for those with a creative streak. A single copy of the game costs $19.99 / £14.99, with a four-pack containing extra copies to gift to friends available for $59.99 / £44.99 (a saving of around $20 / £15 compared to the individual price).

It’s even compatible with a number of the best VR headsets, allowing you to take your immersion to the next level if you have one on hand. The one thing to note here is that, while you can download and play plenty of solo games, there is no support for any AI opponents.

(Image credit: Monster Couch)

3. Wingspan The best digital board game for mobile Specifications Complexity: Low Platforms: Android, iOS, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One Multiplayer: Yes DLC: Cosmetic items and expansion packs Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Relaxing atmosphere + Great controls on phones + Easy to pick up and play Reasons to avoid - Best with a touch screen

Wingspan is our top pick if you’re searching for the best digital board game for mobile platforms. As the name would suggest, the game is centered around building a thriving nature preserve with a deck of cards featuring 170 unique birds. Each bird has a range of effects, which can interact with other cards in interesting ways that shape the overall trajectory of your park and contribute to your final score.

There’s a handy tutorial system that helps you learn the game, which can then be played alone or with up to four other players. In addition to the gorgeous background and card art, we really appreciate the gentle music and abundance of natural sounds that help create a supremely relaxing experience. Thanks to well-designed touchscreen support, the game works wonderfully on iOS and Android platforms where it is available for $9.99 / £7.49.

You can also find the game on Xbox and PC where it costs $19.99 / £15.99. Unfortunately, however, there is no PS4 or PS5 version of Wingspan at the moment. Like other entries on this list, various DLC expansion packs are then available as additional purchases including an expansion that adds European habitats and species to the game.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

4. Monopoly Plus The best digital board game for families Specifications Complexity: Low Platforms: PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Amazon Luna, PS3, Xbox 360 Multiplayer: Yes DLC: Cosmetic packs, My Monopoly standalone expansion Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (PC) Reasons to buy + Lots of modes + Charming graphics + Perfect for younger players Reasons to avoid - No cross platform play

You can’t ever go wrong with Monopoly and Monopoly Plus brings all the joy of the classic board game to consoles and PC making it our top choice when it comes to the best digital board game for families. A game of capitalistic wealth accumulation, Monopoly Plus sees you competing with up to five other players to buy up and develop properties across a square board.

In addition to being very easy to understand, Monopoly Plus steps up its presentation with engaging animations and charming graphics that lend the board a miniature, diorama look that should be a hit with younger players. There are plenty of different modes to try, each with its own unique rules, so there’s no shortage of content to get to grips with. There’s even a local multiplayer mode, which lets you share a single controller to play. If you intend to play together online though, it’s worth noting that there is currently no support for cross-platform play.

Monopoly Plus is available on PC, Xbox, and PS4 for $14.99 / £11.99. A separate but very similar version for Nintendo Switch, titled Monopoly for Nintendo Switch, can be purchased for $39.99 / £29.99. All versions of the game are frequently subject to steep discounts of over 50%, meaning that it’s likely to be well worth waiting for a sale before you buy. Players on PS4 and Xbox also have the added option to create their own custom boards for use in local play via the standalone My Monopoly expansion which is priced at $9.99 / £7.99.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

5. Uno The best digital board game to play with friends Specifications Complexity: Low Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Amazon Luna Multiplayer: Yes DLC: New rules, cosmetic card skins Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Good online support + Lots of customizability + Perfect with a group Reasons to avoid - Additional modes cost extra

If you’re looking for a game to kick back and play with friends over the internet, then you can’t go wrong with Uno. A competitive card game where players race to empty their hands into a central pile, there’s a surprising amount of strategy to master here. Various action cards, like the infamous Wild Draw Four card, allow you to sabotage the progress of your opponents and the results can be absolutely hilarious.

This digital version includes online multiplayer, offline single-player, and the option to create your own custom rules like you might do at home. It’s also no slouch in the presentation department, with colorful visuals and stylish animations for playing and drawing cards. In addition to a limited free trial version of the game, you can buy Uno for $9.99 / £7.99 on Xbox, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The pricier Ultimate Edition ($19.99 / £15.99) comes with some additional modes, including the ability to play Uno Flip, and some cosmetic card skins.

This is another title that frequently receives steep discounts on all platforms, so consider waiting until it's on sale before picking up some copies for you and your friends.

(Image credit: The Knights of Unity)

6. Scythe: Digital Edition The best strategy digital board game Specifications Complexity: High Platforms: PC, Android, iOS Multiplayer: Yes DLC: Invaders from Afar expansion pack Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Memorable setting + Deep strategy + Solid solo options Reasons to avoid - No console version - Not the most polished graphics

Set in an alternate history vision of Europe where the First World War was fought with mechs, Scythe: Digital Edition is our choice for the best digital board game for strategy fans. As the leader of one of five civilizations inspired by cultures from across Europe, it’s your job to expand, trade, or conquer your way to victory. Each turn presents a myriad of possible actions that contribute to the development of your civilization, challenging you to keep on top of resource accumulation and the threat posed by other players.

You can also engage in combat against your rivals and all of the complex systems are much easier to keep track of compared to the physical version. There’s also thankfully no need for the lengthy setup process, allowing you to jump into solo or multiplayer games with ease. Although it lacks some of the visual polish that you would find in a strictly video game strategy series like Civilization, Scythe: Digital Edition more than makes up for it with depth.

You can buy Scythe: Digital Edition for $19.99 / £15.99 on PC or for $8.99 / £8.99 on iOS and Android. While the lower price tag may tempt you towards the mobile versions, we think that the game’s complexity means that it’s well worth spending a little more on the PC edition for that bigger screen.

(Image credit: Twin Sails Interactive)

7. Gloomhaven The best fantasy digital board game Specifications Complexity: Medium Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Mutliplayer: Yes DLC: Additional skins, Jaws of the Lion expanion pack, new challenges Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Amazon (Switch) Reasons to buy + Brilliant combat + Approachable tutorial + Loads of content Reasons to avoid - No mobile version

The incredible production values and enthralling campaign of Gloomhaven make it our choice for the best fantasy digital board game. A dungeon crawler in which players tackle rooms of monsters in tense turn-based card combat between sections of choose-your-own-adventure-style exploration, Gloomhaven adapts the most important elements of its board game counterpart and is a real treat for fantasy lovers.

In addition to an approachable tutorial and the board game’s entire campaign, Gloomhaven comes overflowing with a wealth of new content including hundreds of new missions, a detailed level editor, and a sandbox mode that challenges you to an almost limitless number of procedurally generated dungeons. There’s also multiplayer support for co-op with up to three other players, allowing you to bring some friends along for the ride.

Gloomhaven is available for $34.99 / £28.99 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. A paid expansion called Jaws of the Lion is also available on all platforms, adding four new characters and some additional story content for $17.99 / £14.99

How we made our best digital board games list

We created our digital board games list based on first-hand experience with each title’s features. We have tested all of these digital board games on at least one available platform, factoring in presentation, multiplayer features, and mechanics into the overall list. While they may have some rough edges here and there, we think that all of the games featured are faithful renditions of their physical counterparts and each has something to offer to board game fans or those curious about digital board games.

