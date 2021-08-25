Toshiba document management review

The best document management software is designed to enable you to securely store, organize, and access documents from virtually anywhere in the world—as long as you have an internet connection.

There are numerous options on the market, but here we take a closer look at the document management solutions offered by the famous technology company Toshiba. It partners with a range of third-party platforms to deliver custom solutions, but are these as good as they appear on the surface? This Toshiba review will reveal all.

Toshiba: Plans and pricing

As is the case with most technology companies offering custom solutions, Toshiba doesn’t advertise set prices. Every client can expect to pay a different amount, with prices largely depending on your document volume, business size, and any special requirements you may have.

Toshiba works with a number of third-party platforms to provide custom document management solutions. For example, it mainly uses DocuWare, a popular document management program, to help clients store and access important files and data.

To find out more about how much you can expect to pay with Toshiba, you will need to reach out to the sales team for a quote. Fill in the form on the company website and wait for a Toshiba representative to reach out to you to arrange an initial consultation.

Here, there’s a chance that Toshiba may connect you with a local dealer, rather than working with you directly.

Request a quote to find out more about Toshiba’s document management solutions (Image credit: Toshiba)

Toshiba: Features

Since Toshiba offers custom document management solutions, the exact features you will benefit from will depend on your needs. But some general things worth mentioning are detailed below.

One thing that Toshiba focuses on is streamlining workflows across your organization. With its document management solutions, you will be able to store, access, and organize documents much more efficiently than ever before.

Another noteworthy feature is Toshiba’s leading software partnerships. For example, it uses top-rated document management programs such as DocuWare and DocuFree to ensure the best experience possible for you and your business.

One of the main benefits of using a company like Toshiba is the excellent integrated technology solutions that it offers. Not only can it take care of all your document management needs, but the team can also help you develop all-in-one solutions that cover everything from cloud printing to job accounting, and much, much more.

Toshiba focuses on streamlining everyday business workflows (Image credit: Toshiba)

Toshiba: Interface and in use

To get started with Toshiba, you will need to reach out to the sales team to arrange an initial consultation. If you decide to proceed with the company, the team will work with you to develop a custom solution that’s in line with your needs and budget.

Now, it’s important to understand that the interface and user experience that you have will depend largely on the software that the Toshiba team determines is best for your needs. However, the company tends to use reliable programs such as DocuWare and DocuFree, so you can rest assured that you will have access to an intuitive, user-friendly interface.

Toshiba partners with leading document management programs (Image credit: Toshiba)

Toshiba: Support

Unfortunately, Toshiba’s support services are limited. To access support for your document management system, you will need to reach out to your local dealer. There’s a neat tool on the company website that you can use to help you find a dealer in your area.

The self-help resources are virtually non-existent as well. However, it’s always worth remembering that you will be able to access resources from the software that you end up using. For example, DocuWare has an excellent knowledge base, along with an active community forum and various tutorial videos.

DocuWare has excellent self-help resources (Image credit: Docuware)

Toshiba: Security

Storing and sending sensitive information needs to be done properly, or else you risk a data breach and/or the loss or theft of important files. Toshiba places a strong emphasis on document management security, which is great to see.

For one, it only works with the most reliable document management programs, such as DocuWare. It also offers a range of secure file exchange and transfer solutions, using the XMedius SENDSECURE platform where required.

Toshiba places a strong emphasis on data security (Image credit: Toshiba)

The competition

Toshiba offers decent document management solutions, but there are plenty of alternatives available for those who would like a direct software subscription instead.

For example, you might want to sign up for a DocuWare account directly rather than going through Toshiba. You will need to set things up yourself, but benefits include lower prices and the ability to configure things exactly the way you want to.

Or, you might like to go for a program like Templafy, which is one of our top document management software choices. It’s compatible with a variety of mobile and desktop devices, and it boasts a suite of third-party app integrations.

Final verdict

At the end of the day, Toshiba offers versatile document management solutions backed by the power of leading software platforms. Prices are developed on a case-by-case basis, and there’s a chance that you will work with a registered dealer rather than with Toshiba directly.

Ultimately, though, it’s a little hard to recommend using Toshiba for anyone other than those looking for all-in-one business technology solutions. If you simply need a document management program to help you organize your files, you will be much better off purchasing a software subscription separately.