Kensington AbsolutePower Laptop, Phone, Tablet Charger review

Charging our devices might not be glamorous, but it a necessity. We have so many devices these days that all require a regular charge that the majority of our plug sockets spew tangles of various chargers across our desks and floors. Kensington has come up with a device that can charge three laptops, tablets and mobile phones at once from a single plug socket, and manages to do it in as glamorous a way as possible.

Of course, this being the rather no-frills arena of device chargers, the Kensington AbsolutePower Laptop, Phone, Tablet Charger isn't really a head turner, but it is attractive and sleek. Most importantly, it sits unobtrusively on the desk and does a good job of charging three devices in one go.

One of the devices has to be a laptop, and there our 10 adaptors included, covering the most popular laptop manufacturers. Kensington guarantees compatibility, and from the laptops we tested we didn't have any problems, although we can't vouch for more obscure or older makes and models.

The other two charge ports are a micro USB port and a standard USB 2.0 port. These offer more flexibility over what you can charge, with an adaptor for the micro USB port that turns it into another standard USB port.

Verdict

If you've got a few devices that charge via USB, as well as a laptop, then this is a handy and space-saving solution. However, if you don't have a laptop then one of the charging ports is useless, leaving you with just two. In this case we'd advise you to look elsewhere.