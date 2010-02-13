Serif WebPlus X4 review

A decent website building app that has some handy tools for beginners and more experienced designers alike

Creating a website can often involve the use of several programs: an HTML editor for putting together the site itself, a word processor for producing error-free text and an image editor for ensuring photos and other imagery look as good as possible.

The spellcheckers found in most site-creation tools have all but eliminated the need for a word processor, but image editing is still generally catered for by dedicated software.

In this latest incarnation of WebPlus, Serif has included a fairly advanced photograph editor to erase this extra piece of software from the equation as well. Content may be king, but looks count for a great deal online.

Happily, the templates included with the package are generally well above average. The ability to quickly and easily create Flash-and JavaScript-driven navigation bars and simply integrate online content such as podcasts, YouTube videos and Google maps into your website means that it's not difficult to create something that stands out from the crowd.

All-round package

WebPlus seems to be targeted at everyone. Novices can jump straight in and make use of the impressive selection of templates and supplied content, taking advantage of the simple drag and drop site creation process via the QuickBuilder Bar.

More advanced web designers can code from scratch if they feel so inclined, but the automation of various design processes such as adding a forum or RSS feeds and working with a content management system are likely to be alluring.

Considering Serif's reputation for producing accessible software for the home market, the price tag attached to WebPlus X4 is initially a little surprising. The built-in photo-editing capabilities coupled with the program's impressive features do go some way to justifying the price, but it still seems a little steep.

However, anyone running a small business can take advantage of WebPlus' support for Google AdSense for revenue generation, so it's possible that the program will pay for itself – and if not, it's a nice bonus.