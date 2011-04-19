OCZ RevoDrive X2 240GB review

If you work with very large or highly compressed files and have the budget, then adding the RevoDrive X2 to your system makes perfect sense. For the rest of us, well, we can dream...

We've had a play with OCZ's first take on the PCIe-based SSD, the OCZ RevoDrive 120GB and you could colour us fairly impressed. A little while later and the OCZ RevoDrive X2 240GB has found itself slotted into our test bench.

OCZ's first SSD-on-a-PCI-card turned out to be a neat way of getting around the bottlenecks that current (SATA 3Gbps) and future-facing (SATA 6Gbps) interfaces are finding a problem for SSDs.

Drive manufacturers are seeing that, because of data flooding the bandwidth of the I/O ports, they're not seeing the true potential of solid-state speeds.

Now it's the turn of OCZ's bigger, bolder sibling, the OCZ RevoDrive X2 240GB to come under the spotlight.

The RevoDrive X2 product line-up makes use of a daughter card to add more capacity to the original RevoDrive product range, hence the X2 part of the name.

So this RevoDrive X2 takes the PCB of the original RevoDrive we looked at and adds a daughter card laden with an extra 120GB of MLC flash memory. Added to that is another couple of SandForce controllers thrown in for good measure.

In other words, we are now looking at four 60GB OCZ Vertex 2E drives with the external cases removed and added to a couple of PCB's.

While the original RevoDrive range goes from 50GB to 480GB capacities, because of the use of the daughter card, the RevoDrive X2 doubles the capacity throughout the line-up, so the base model has a 100GB capacity while the flagship model sits just under the magical 1TB mark at 960GB.

Which, just in case you were wondering, costs an eye-watering £2,464.