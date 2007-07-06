Trending

Freecom USB Card review

Light and slim, but weak and slow too

Any positives fall away when you experience just how slow it is

  • Thin and light

  • Horribly slow

At £19, the Freecom USB DataCard is far from a serious investment.

The design is simple and impressive - it's considerably thinner than even slim rivals like the OCZ's Mega Kart, meaning you really wouldn't feel the girth bulging out your wallet.

However, the performance is nothing short of woeful. I could actually feel my quality of life falling as I watched the plodding transfer of our 1.17GB test file top out at - get a load of this - over six and a half minutes.

That's really not acceptable in this day and age.