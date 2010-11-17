BitFenix Colossus review

A well thought out chassis that has the gamer in mind. There are cheaper cases on the market, but few this feature rich.

The BitFenix Colossus looks like a formidable gaming case, and anyone in the market for a chassis capable of building a rig to be reckoned with should sit up and take notice. There's a lot of competition in the market for the best gaming PC cases, with Corsair and CoolerMaster ruling the roost with some amazing sub-£100 chassis.

However, BitFenix has brought something new to the party by offering solid build quality, cavernous space and range of fantastic extras, thrown in at a competitive price. It's for that reason, the BitFenix Colossus will be of interest for anyone looking to build a powerful gaming PC.

It's evident from the array of LED strips down the side and the box of tricks on the top that BitFenix has built the Colossus for the serious PC user looking to get more from their case. The lockable hatch on top reveals fan speed controls, USB 3.0 and space for valuables, and there's room for seven 3.5-inch drive bays.