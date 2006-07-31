Good value but not having an operating system is an inconvenience

Zepto is a new dealer in the UK, offering laptops across Europe from its base in Denmark. In line with the company's policy, you won't find an operating system installed unless you specify one at time of purchase.

Consumers can choose to use their old OS from a previous machine, which is something of a grey area with concerns to Microsoft's license agreements. Luckily, you'll find a DVD rewriter built-in should you want to install your own OS, so it won't be too much of a problem to setup.

The laptop is a plain black chassis, which feels compact and sturdy and we were impressed with how solid the system is. This is largely due to the mixed materials of plastic and magnesium-alloy.

The screen is a 14.1-inch widescreen panel that sits above stereo speakers, which adds height to the display, making it feel far more ergonomic to use.

Graphics come in the form of the nVidia GeForce Go 7600 GS, which is a great option for a machine weighing in at 2.5kg. It's a mainstream card but offers plenty of power, with a 3Dmark 2003 score of 8033.

The keyboard is a standard size and the keys are well spaced and feel extremely solid to the touch, making for a smooth typing action.

The touchpad is moulded from the same piece as the main body and proved responsive. The mouse buttons are small, but once again proved responsive and comfortable to use. Overall, we were impressed with the build quality of this machine.

The Zepto Znote 6214W is a machine of mixed blessings. With its well-built design and impressive graphics, it offers great value for money. However, you'll need to budget if you want it to come pre-loaded with an operating system.