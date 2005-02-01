Marantz Hollywood

Not the most affordable option, but Marantz's 'Hollywood' setup is well-named - it's a true movie star

This glitzy setup may not be the cheapest system on the market, but it comes with Marantz's good reputation and an impressive selection of features.

A separates-based system, the DVD player includes prog scan-capable component video outputs. The amp can handle Dolby Digital and DTS, while Dolby Pro-Logic II is also on board.

Pictures via component are stunning, with vibrant colours. Detail is also good, and there's only minor evidence of noise in the darkest scenes. Audio-wise, the combination of a Marantz amp and Mordaunt-Short speaker package gives a practically perfect performance.