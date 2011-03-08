Kingston shows off new look for Genesis memory

Kingston has unveiled its new look HyperX Genesis memory with a modified heatspreader.

The enthusiast memory is part of a move from Kingston to transition all of its Genesis memory over to the new design, although the basic tech beyond the heatspreader will stay the same.

"Kingston Technology Europe Ltd, an affiliate of Kingston Technology Company Inc., the independent world leader in memory products, today announced a new look to its Kingston HyperX Genesis enthusiast memory," states Kingston.

Accentuates

"The new look accentuates the traditional blue colour with a military/ballistic trim along the top, similar to the Genesis Special Edition Grey modules made especially for the Intel P67 Sandy Bridge platform," the company continues.

The Genesis range includes memory from 1333MHz to 2133MHz and is available in 'various single, dual and triple channel configurations'.