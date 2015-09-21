10 ways to optimise your copy of Windows 10

When it comes to aiding productivity Windows 10 has plenty to offer. Whether it's aero snapping your apps to corners or asking Cortana to help you out by setting reminders, it's all there to streamline your daily computing.

The best approach is to dive right into as many of the settings as you can – personalising your operating system, desktop and programs for the tasks you perform the most.

For instance, if Cortana isn't your thing, or you prefer not to search on the desktop through Bing then you can remove that part from the taskbar at the bottom of the page. Doing this will give you more screen space, as well as a tidier desktop and leave you with more space to pin programs to. But, these are just a few ways to improve your Windows experience, read on to learn more.