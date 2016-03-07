Microsoft unleashes new preview of Office 2016 which fixes email disasters

Microsoft has pushed out a new preview build of its productivity suite for Office 2016 Insiders.

Build 16.0.6568.2036 introduces a couple of important fixes for the suite's email client, smoothing things over nicely with Outlook 2016.

The problems fixed are described by Microsoft as "significant POP3 issues", the first of which is the flaw where after Outlook has downloaded email, all email messages on the server are deleted from the inbox.

This has now been cured, as has the issue which sees email messages being downloaded multiple times from Outlook, therefore causing duplicates.

PDF conversion

Across the whole suite, Microsoft also noted that it has fixed another bugbear for those trying to convert Office files to PDF using Adobe Acrobat PDFMaker and experiencing crashes as a result.

So while there aren't a huge amount of changes here, these are quite major issues for those affected, and folks will doubtless be pleased to have these patched.

You can grab the new build if you go to File > Account > Update Options > Update Now.

In other recent Office 2016 news, it seems that Microsoft is preparing to release a Project Centennial version of the productivity suite on the Windows Store. In other words, you'll be able to download the full desktop (Win32) Office apps from the store (as opposed to the just the touch-focused apps).

