ESPN Goals app gets major update ahead of new Premier League season

The popular and massively useful ESPN Goals app has received some timely updates, with the start of the new Premier League season just days away.

The free app, which is available on iOS, Android, BlackBerry and Windows Phone, serves up video of goals from around the league as soon as they happen.

The app updates, which Pocket-Lint reports have been added quietly throughout the summer, now features the ability to share those goals with other ESPN Goals users through social media.

Pre-and-post game analysis

The app now features pre and post-game analysis from the ESPN studio team, and previews of every fixture.

It'll also feature, for applicable versions, homescreen widgets (such as on Windows Phone and Android) that will update the scores as they happen.

ESPN Goals can also now also be personalised for your favourite club to prioritise all of the latest news.

The app, quite remarkably, remains free and can be updated and installed from all of the regular places for UK users only.

