JB Hi-Fi's knocked AU$250 off TCL's Plex smartphone – now an insane AU$249

You’re probably used to seeing the name TCL branded across its economical TVs, but what you presumably didn’t know is that the company has sprouted a new branch and decided to launch into the smartphone market with an upper mid-range smartphone that, much like their TV’s, suits the budget conscious.
While we haven’t had the chance to get our hands on this phone to try for ourselves, a glance at the specs and features of the TLC Plex has piqued our interest – packed with a reputable 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card, the internals are pretty decent.
Where the TCL Plex promises to shine is with its three-lens rear camera, boasting 48MP, 16MP and 2MP sensors for crisp and clear images. TLC has gone a touch further and added a camera app that splits the screen into three parts – each feeding from a different lens. This feature enables you to easily compare which lens to use.
Taking a look inside, you’ll find a Snapdragon 675 processor – definitely not the best processor around town but it will confidently handle daily tasks without any issues.
The TLC Plex (in Opal White) is currently priced at AU$249 through JB Hi-Fi – that’s a massive discount of 50%, saving you AU$250. It's half price and you won't find anything else on the market at this low price!
TCL Plex | 6GB | 128GB | AU$249 (RRP AU$499; save AU$250)
