Salesforce delivers comprehensive Work.com upgrade

Salesforce has released a number of upgrades to its Work.com platform in an effort to help organizations grow while returning to the office safely.

Work.com is already being used by cities and companies around the world to make their workplaces and communities safe with technology for employee wellness, shift, management manual contact tracing and more. In fact, Salesforce recently announced Work.com for Vaccines to help orchestrate the "largest vaccination campaign in human history" as governments and healthcare organizations prepare to distribute a Covid-19 vaccine.

Now the company's latest update to Work.com includes an employee workspace and helpdesk to boost productivity and allow employees to work from anywhere.

Employee Workspace is a central digital hub where employees can access the tools and resources they need to work remotely including productivity apps like Google Workspace, learning platforms such as myTrailhead, payroll systems and more. The workspace also provides personalized communications, embedded collaboration apps and notifications.

Salesforce's new Employee Helpdesk uses Einstein AI-powered chatbots to provide employees with quick and easy access to knowledge articles and escalation paths across any department. Employees can even use the helpdesk to ask questions about IT support or HR policies and benefits.

Enabling safer in-person experiences

While Twitter and other companies have said that they will allow their employees to work from home indefinitely, other organizations are now preparing to return to the office which is why Salesforce has added new communication apps to Work.com to enable safer in-person experiences for both customers and employees.

Brick and mortar businesses can use the company's Queue Management software to minimize physical lines by creating virtual queues to protect customers and manage onsite capacity. Using the service, customers can easily reserve their place in line from anywhere and get updated on queue status via SMS to avoid having to wait outside for long periods of time.

Communicating updated hours of operation, new appointment times and safety reminders can be done using Saleforce's Broadcast Messaging. Organizations can use the service to communicate with their employees and customers using their preferred channels such as text, WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger. Businesses can also use Broadcast Messaging to manage follow-up questions or service requests with automated chatbots and personalized service communications.

Finally, Digital Trust Cards allow local store employees to quickly update websites and apps with safety protocols specific to their location such as social distancing guidelines and cleaning policies to help build customer trust and confidence that they will be safe when vising in-person businesses.

EVP and GM of Platform, Trailhead and AppExchange at Salesforce, Sarah Franklin explained in a press release how the company's latest upgrade to Work.com will help businesses thrive in the new normal, saying:

“The pandemic has accelerated everything, and every company is reimagining work in the new all-digital world. With new technology to help employees be productive anywhere, and create safe in-person experiences for customers, Work.com is helping companies get back to growth and thrive in the new normal.”